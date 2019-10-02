Cabot Oil & Gas : October 2019 Investor Presentation
Investor Presentation
October 2, 2019
Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclosures
This presentation includes forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The statements regarding future financial and operating performance and results, returns to shareholders, strategic pursuits and goals, market prices, future hedging and risk management activities, and other statements that are not historical facts contained in this report are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "project", "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "budget", "plan", "forecast", "outlook", "target", "predict", "may", "should", "could", "will" and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, market factors, market prices (including geographic basis differentials) of natural gas and crude oil, results of future drilling and marketing activity, future production and costs, legislative and regulatory initiatives, electronic, cyber or physical security breaches and other factors detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. See "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Form 10-K and subsequent public filings for additional information about these risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Cabot Oil & Gas (the "Company" or "Cabot") does not undertake any obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
This presentation may contain certain terms, such as resource potential, risked or unrisked resources, potential locations, risked or unrisked locations, EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) and other similar terms that describe estimates of potentially recoverable hydrocarbons that the SEC rules prohibit from being included in filings with the SEC. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and may not constitute "reserves" within the meaning of SEC rules and accordingly, are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized. These estimates are based on the Company's existing models and internal estimates. Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recovered from the Company's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of the Company's ongoing drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, availably of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates, and other factors. These estimates may change significantly as development of the Company's assets provide additional data. Investors
are urged to consider carefully the disclosures and risk factors about Cabot's reserves in the Form 10‐K and other reports on file with the SEC.
This presentation also refers to Discretionary Cash Flow, EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Net Debt calculations and ratios. These non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosure regarding such non-GAAP measures, including definitions of these terms and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to Cabot's most recent earnings release at www.cabotog.comand the Company's related 8-K on file with the SEC.
2
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights
Net income of $181.0 million (or $0.43 per share); adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $150.6 million (or $0.36 per share)
Net cash provided by operating activities of $326.7 million; discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) of $301.9 million
Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $72.7 million
Return on capital employed (ROCE) (non-GAAP) for the trailing twelve months of 23.5 percent
Returned $163.4 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
Daily equivalent production of 2,349 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day, an increase of 24 percent relative to the prior-year comparable quarter
Improved operating expenses per unit by 24 percent relative to the prior- year comparable quarter
Highlights subsequent to the second quarter of 2019:
On September 30, 2019, Cabot announced an agreement to sell its 20 percent ownership interest in Meade Pipeline Co LLC for $256 million, or over 13 times expected 2019 EBITDAX (non- GAAP)
During the third quarter of 2019, Cabot repurchased 10.5 million shares at a weighted-average share price of $18.21
Note: See supplemental tables at the end of the presentation for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
1 Includes direct operations, transportation and gathering, taxes other than income, exploration, DD&A, general and administrative, and interest expense
Q2
Q1
Q2
2019
2019
2018
Equivalent Production (Mmcfe/d)
2,349
2,276
1,895
Realized Gas Price (Incl. Hedges) ($/Mcf)
$2.27
$3.35
$2.15
Realized Gas Price (Excl. Hedges) ($/Mcf)
$2.20
$3.09
$2.11
Net Income ($mm)
$181.0
$262.8
$42.4
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) ($mm)
$150.6
$307.8
$57.9
Discretionary Cash Flow (non-GAAP) ($mm)
$301.9
$505.9
$196.5
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) ($mm)
$72.7
$308.4
($62.0)
EBITDAX (non-GAAP) ($mm)
$311.1
$513.7
$232.1
Operating Expenses1 ($/Mcfe)
$1.41
$1.48
$1.85
LTM Net Debt / EBITDAX (non-GAAP)
0.6x
0.6x
0.8x
TTM ROCE (non-GAAP)
23.5%
20.4%
8.5%
3
Cabot Oil & Gas Overview
Marcellus Shale
~2,900 Remaining Undrilled Locations1
Year-End 2018 Net Operated Producing Horizontal Wells: 647
2018 Wells Placed on Production: 84 Net Wells
2019E Wells Drilled and Completed: ~90 Net Wells
2019E Wells Placed on Production: ~85 Net Wells
2018 Year-End Proved Reserves: 11.6 Tcfe
(19% growth year-over-year, 25% per debt-adjusted share2)
2018 Production: 2,014 Mmcfe/d
(7% growth year-over-year, 12% per debt-adjusted share2)
2019E Production Growth: 16% - 18% (24% - 26% perdebt-adjustedshare2)
2019E Capital Expenditures: $800 - $820 million
Preliminary 2020E Production Growth: 5% (7% - 8% perdebt-adjustedshare2)
Preliminary 2020E Capital Expenditures: $700 - $725 million
1 As of year-end 2018
2 Debt-adjusted share count is calculated as the sum of the annual weighted average shares outstanding plus the incremental "debt shares" by dividing average total debt by the average annual share price
4
2020 Preliminary Capital Budget and Operating Plan
2020E Production Growth: 5% (7% - 8% per debt-adjusted share1)
2020E Total Program Spending: $700 - $725 mm
Preliminary 2020 Marcellus Stages Turned-In-Line (TIL) by Quarter
~75% of planned stages TIL between June and December
Drilling, Completion and Facilities
Production Equipment
Land / GDS2/ Other
3%
4%
Q1 2020E
free cash
Q2 2020E
Q3 2020E
Q4 2020E
~6%
cash flow~7% free
1,2
Q4 Marcellus Exit Growth Rates by Year flow yieldcash1,2flow
93%
~5% free1,2
flow yield cash flow
yield1,2
yield1,226%
Accelerated Q4 2018 production ramp
associated with the in-service of Atlantic Sunrise led to an outsized 2018 exit growth rate, resulting in anomalous full-year 2019 growth
6%
8%
5%
Q4 16 - Q4 17
Q4 17 - Q4 18
Q4 18 - Q4 19E
Q4 19E - Q4 20E
Growth Rate
Growth Rate
Growth Rate3
Growth Rate 3
(1)
Debt-adjusted share count is calculated as the sum of the annual weighted average shares outstanding plus the incremental "debt shares" by dividing average total debt by the average annual share price
5
(2)
GDS (GasSearch Drilling Services Corporation) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation that performs construction, water hauling, trucking, and roustabout services for Cabot
(3)
Based on the midpoint of 2019 guidance
