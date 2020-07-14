Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation    COG

CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

(COG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation - COG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 12:16am EDT

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation ("Cabot Oil" or the "Company") (NYSE: COG).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cabot Oil and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On June 15, 2020, following a grand jury investigation, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office charged Cabot Oil with 15 criminal counts arising from its failure to fix faulty gas wells, thereby polluting Pennsylvania's water supplies through stray gas migration. 

On this news, Cabot Oil's stock price fell $0.67 per share, or 3.34%, to close at $19.40 per share on June 15, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cabot-oil--gas-corporation---cog-301092706.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATIO
12:16aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cabot Oil & ..
PR
07/02CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and..
PR
06/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cabot Oil & ..
PR
06/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Invest..
BU
06/23THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cabot Oi..
BU
06/23Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cabot Oil & Gas Cor..
BU
06/17COG INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation ..
PR
06/15CABOT OIL & GAS : Driller charged over contamination in 'Gasland' town
AQ
05/14CABOT OIL & GAS : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentations
PU
05/13CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group