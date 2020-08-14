Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation    COG

CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

(COG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot” or “the Company”) (NYSE: COG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 23, 2015 and June 12, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 13, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Cabot failed to maintain appropriate environmental controls and also failed to mitigate known problems with controls and procedures. The Company failed to fix malfunctioning gas wells, polluting the water supply of Pennsylvania. The Company downplayed its civil and criminal liability for this and other environmental problems. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Cabot, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATIO
12:25aSHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
08/13CABOT OIL & GAS : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action agai..
PR
08/12CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31CABOT OIL & GAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
07/31CABOT OIL & GAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30CABOT OIL & GAS : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentations
PU
07/30CABOT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/29CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
PR
07/17Williams Gets FERC Approval for Leidy South Project
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 544 M - -
Net income 2020 205 M - -
Net Debt 2020 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 7 713 M 7 713 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
EV / Sales 2021 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 547
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 22,10 $
Last Close Price 19,35 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan O. Dinges Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip L. Stalnaker Senior Vice President-Operations
Scott C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven W. Lindeman Senior Vice President-EHS & Engineering
Robert Kelley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION11.14%7 713
CNOOC LIMITED-30.71%51 789
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.52%43 578
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-43.39%27 610
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-36.12%24 168
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-27.37%18 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group