CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of Divestment Of Jinshan Chemical Warehouse

12/31/2018

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of Divestment Of Jinshan Chemical Warehouse

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 31, 2018 12:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title COMPLETION OF DIVESTMENT OF JINSHAN CHEMICAL WAREHOUSE
Announcement Reference SG181231OTHRRQV5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 142,936 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 05:08:05 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 120 M
EBIT 2018 80,1 M
Net income 2018 64,8 M
Debt 2018 460 M
Yield 2018 8,59%
P/E ratio 2018 13,21
P/E ratio 2019 12,73
EV / Sales 2018 10,1x
EV / Sales 2019 9,81x
Capitalization 752 M
Technical analysis trends CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,81  SGD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cerf Chief Executive Officer
How Teck Lim Chairman
Robert Wong Director-Operations & Finance
John Lim Non-Executive Director
Ah Doo Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST-18.13%550
PROLOGIS INC-9.33%36 494
GOODMAN GROUP30.29%14 058
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-6.06%9 234
GLP J-REIT-8.43%3 851
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST0.00%3 732
