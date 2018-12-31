Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of Divestment Of Jinshan Chemical Warehouse
Announcement Title
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 31, 2018 12:56
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
COMPLETION OF DIVESTMENT OF JINSHAN CHEMICAL WAREHOUSE
Announcement Reference
SG181231OTHRRQV5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Daniel Cerf
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 142,936 bytes)
