CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST (CALT)
Cache Logistics Trust : And Sembcorp Sign Deal For 7.9 Megawatt Rooftop Solar Power Project

01/02/2019 | 10:29am CET

Cache Logistics Trust And Sembcorp Sign Deal For 7.9 Megawatt Rooftop Solar Power Project

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 2, 2019 17:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title SEMBCORP AND CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST SIGN A 7.9 MEGAWATTS PEAK ROOFTOP SOLAR POWER PROJECT
Announcement Reference SG190102OTHRJCZJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 301,254 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:28:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 120 M
EBIT 2018 80,1 M
Net income 2018 64,8 M
Debt 2018 460 M
Yield 2018 8,65%
P/E ratio 2018 13,11
P/E ratio 2019 12,64
EV / Sales 2018 10,0x
EV / Sales 2019 9,77x
Capitalization 747 M
Chart CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Cache Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,79  SGD
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cerf Chief Executive Officer
How Teck Lim Chairman
Robert Wong Director-Operations & Finance
John Lim Non-Executive Director
Ah Doo Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST0.00%547
PROLOGIS INC0.00%36 966
GOODMAN GROUP0.00%13 574
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION0.00%9 280
GLP J-REIT0.00%3 930
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST0.00%3 776
