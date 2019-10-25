Cache Logistics Trust : Change - Announcement Of Appointment As Assistant Director, Finance (Non-Board Member)

Mr Donovan Ng joined the manager of Cache Logistics Trust on 1 January 2017 and has assisted the Director of Finance and Operations in the areas of accounting, finance, treasury and capital management.

Mr Donovan Ng has over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance. Prior to joining the Manager, he was Finance Manager with ARA Managers (APF) Pte. Ltd., where he handled the accounting, finance and treasury functions. Prior to that, he was Finance Manager with Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust from 2007 to 2014, and Senior Accountant with Ascendas Land (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Lindeteves-Jacoberg Limited.

