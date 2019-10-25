Cache Logistics Trust : Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Director, Finance And Operations (Non-Board Member)

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Announcement Subtitle Cessation as Director, Finance and Operations (Non-Board Member)

Securities CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST (CACHE LOG TRUST)



Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 25, 2019 17:41

Submitted By Daniel Cerf

Chief Executive Officer

Description Cessation as Director, Finance and Operations (Non-Board Member)

Cessation Details

Name of person Robert Wong Teck Ling

Age 46

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

Effective date for cessation Oct 31, 2019

Detailed reason(s) for cessation To pursue personal interests.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of appointment to current position Mar 9, 2015

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore (taking this account this cessation) 3

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) or Catalist Rule 704(6) over the past 12 months 4

Job Title Director, Finance and Operations

Role and responsibilities Mr Robert Wong Teck Ling is responsible for the overall finance, accounting, capital management and operational functions for Cache Logistics Trust.

Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidaries None

Shareholdings interest in the listed issuer and its subsidaries? No

Past (for the last 5 years) Cache-MTN Pte Ltd

Cache Singapore One Pte Ltd

CWT Jinshan (Hong Kong) Pte Limited

CWT Warehousing Transportation (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd

Tanglewood Success Limited

Cache Polar (Hong Kong) Limited

Cache (Australia) Pte Ltd

CWT Cayman (Jinshan) Limited