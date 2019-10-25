Cache Logistics Trust : Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Director, Finance And Operations (Non-Board Member)

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Announcement Subtitle
|
Cessation as Director, Finance and Operations (Non-Board Member)
|
Securities
|
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST (CACHE LOG TRUST)
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Oct 25, 2019 17:41
|
Submitted By
|
Daniel Cerf
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description
|
|
Cessation Details
|
Name of person
|
Robert Wong Teck Ling
|
Age
|
46
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
Effective date for cessation
|
Oct 31, 2019
|
Detailed reason(s) for cessation
|
To pursue personal interests.
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of appointment to current position
|
Mar 9, 2015
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
Yes
|
Number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore (taking this account this cessation)
|
3
|
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) or Catalist Rule 704(6) over the past 12 months
|
4
|
Job Title
|
Director, Finance and Operations
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Mr Robert Wong Teck Ling is responsible for the overall finance, accounting, capital management and operational functions for Cache Logistics Trust.
|
Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidaries
|
None
|
Shareholdings interest in the listed issuer and its subsidaries?
|
No
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Cache-MTN Pte Ltd
Cache Singapore One Pte Ltd
CWT Jinshan (Hong Kong) Pte Limited
CWT Warehousing Transportation (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd
Tanglewood Success Limited
Cache Polar (Hong Kong) Limited
Cache (Australia) Pte Ltd
CWT Cayman (Jinshan) Limited
|
Present
|
None