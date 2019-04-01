Log in
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST

(CALT)
Cache Logistics Trust : Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics Trust For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

04/01/2019 | 05:42am EDT

Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics Trust For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Announcement Subtitle Notification of Results Release
Securities CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST (CACHE)
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 1, 2019 17:08
Submitted By Daniel Cerf
Chief Executive Officer
Description Please see attached.
For Financial Period Ended Mar 31, 2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 144,120 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:41:12 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 123 M
EBIT 2019 80,3 M
Net income 2019 63,1 M
Debt 2019 439 M
Yield 2019 7,92%
P/E ratio 2019 13,80
P/E ratio 2020 13,55
EV / Sales 2019 10,1x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 803 M
Chart CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Cache Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,77  SGD
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cerf Chief Executive Officer
How Teck Lim Chairman
Robert Wong Director-Operations & Finance
John Lim Non-Executive Director
Ah Doo Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST7.91%592
PROLOGIS INC22.53%45 379
GOODMAN GROUP25.59%17 178
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION18.07%10 986
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST19.46%4 572
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.22.52%4 476
