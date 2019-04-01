Cache Logistics Trust : Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics Trust For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics Trust For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2019
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Announcement Subtitle
Notification of Results Release
Securities
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST (CACHE)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 1, 2019 17:08
Submitted By
Daniel Cerf
Chief Executive Officer
Description
Please see attached.
For Financial Period Ended
|
Mar 31, 2019
