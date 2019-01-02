Cache Logistics Trust : Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics Trust For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Ended 31 December 2018

Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics Trust For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Ended 31 December 2018
|
Announcement Title
|
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jan 2, 2019 17:16
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Notification of Results Release
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190102OTHRO3UD
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Daniel Cerf
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Please see attached.
|
Additional Details
|
For Financial Period Ended
|
31/12/2018
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 143,547 bytes)
Disclaimer
Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:28:06 UTC