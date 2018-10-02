Log in
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Cache Logistics Trust : Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics Trust For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 30 September 2018

10/02/2018 | 11:32am CEST

Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics Trust For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 30 September 2018

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2018 17:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG181002OTHR5JY9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2018

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:31:10 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 121 M
EBIT 2018 85,0 M
Net income 2018 61,6 M
Debt 2018 461 M
Yield 2018 8,26%
P/E ratio 2018 13,96
P/E ratio 2019 13,45
EV / Sales 2018 10,4x
EV / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 794 M
Technical analysis trends CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,85  SGD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cerf Chief Executive Officer
How Teck Lim Chairman
Robert Wong Director-Operations & Finance
John Lim Non-Executive Director
Ah Doo Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST-13.45%578
PROLOGIS INC5.08%42 329
GOODMAN GROUP22.33%13 465
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION4.26%10 025
GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST2.93%4 411
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-0.64%3 940
