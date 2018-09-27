Cache Logistics Trust : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Notification By Director In Respect Of Changes In Interests - Lim How Teck

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Notification By Director In Respect Of Changes In Interests - Lim How Teck
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 27, 2018 18:04
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification by Director in Respect of Changes in interests - Lim How Teck
Announcement Reference
SG180927OTHR3Q3T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Daniel Cerf
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
27/09/2018
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 27,590 bytes)
