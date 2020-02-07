Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Cache Logistics Trust    CALT   SG1Z70955880

CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST

(CALT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cache Logistics Trust : Entry Into Facility Agreement And Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:13am EST

Entry Into Facility Agreement And Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 7, 2020 18:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ENTRY INTO FACILITY AGREEMENT AND DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 704(31) OF THE SGX-ST LISTING MANUAL
Announcement Reference SG200207OTHRP8KM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 138,267 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
07:13aCACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Entry Into Facility Agreement And Disclosure Pursuant To..
PU
01/23CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-M..
PU
01/22CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Notice Of Books Closure & Distribution Payment Date - Ta..
PU
01/22CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Announces Distributable Income Of S$14.9 Million In 4Q F..
PU
01/22CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
01/02CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics ..
PU
2019CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Ara And Logos Announce Venture To Grow Logistics Platfor..
PU
2019CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Change Of Registered Address Of The Trustee
PU
2019CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substanti..
PU
2019DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Notification By Substantial Unitholder ..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 123 M
EBIT 2020 80,4 M
Net income 2020 59,4 M
Debt 2020 526 M
Yield 2020 7,96%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2021 10,2x
Capitalization 766 M
Technical analysis trends CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,76  SGD
Last Close Price 0,71  SGD
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cerf Chief Executive Officer
How Teck Lim Chairman
Kong Puay Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Meng Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Nam Toon Chia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST-0.70%570
PROLOGIS, INC.4.45%60 780
GOODMAN GROUP14.44%18 347
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION5.83%13 501
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST-0.46%6 739
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.9.84%6 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group