Cache Logistics Trust Expands Further in Australia

Acquires its Largest Warehouse to date in Victoria

Good location, quality freehold property with an Initial Net Property Yield of 6.8%

Aerial view of 182-198 Maidstone Street, Altona, Victoria, Australia

Singapore, 20 March 2019 - As part of its continued progress in its Portfolio Rebalancing and Growth Strategy, ARA Trust Management (Cache) Limited, the manager (the "Manager") of Cache Logistics Trust ("Cache"), is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition (the "Proposed Acquisition") of a single-storey logistics warehouse and office facility located at 182-198 Maidstone Street, Altona, Victoria, Australia (the "Property") from AGIT Investment Pty Ltd (the "Vendor"). The purchase consideration of the Property is A$41.2 million1 with an initial property yield of 6.8%.

Located within the established industrial suburb of Altona, the Property enjoys close proximity to main arterial roadways, the Port of Melbourne and the central business district of Melbourne. The Altona area is slated to greatly benefit from a reduced travel time and increased demand from users of the Port of Melbourne upon completion of the ongoing West Gate Tunnel Project. The

1 Based on an exchange rate of A$1.00 = S$0.9624.

A$5.5 billion infrastructure improvement project, which provides an alternative river crossing to the West Gate Bridge and direct access to the Port of Melbourne, is expected to complete in 2022.

Situated on a land area of 83,020 square metres (894,000 square feet) with a net lettable area of 37,853 square metres (407,000 square feet), the freehold Property enjoys good logistics warehouse specifications, including a warehouse ceiling height clearance of 8.5 to 11 metres and a super-sized canopy of 6,601 square metres which provides for a truck drive-through capability and all-weather access.

The Property is currently 76% anchored by a Melbourne-based transport and logistics company specialising in container transport services in Melbourne metropolitan and regional areas. The weighted average to lease to expiry ("WALE") is 2.53 years2. The lease structure includes a fixed rental escalation of 3.25% p.a. as well as recovery of land tax and all property outgoings.

The Vendor has agreed to provide a two-year rental guarantee for the balance 24% vacant warehouse space on market rental terms including 3.25% annual rental escalation.

The Proposed Acquisition is in line with the Manager's Portfolio Rebalancing and Growth Strategy where it seeks to proactively recycle capital through strategic divestments and disciplined acquisitions of assets that contribute to sustainable long-term earnings and asset values. The proposed Acquisition will not only enhance income and geographic diversification and provide income growth, but also strengthen Cache's existing portfolio through increasing the proportion of high quality, freehold properties.

Mr Daniel Cerf, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said: "We are pleased to announce the Proposed Acquisition of this warehouse in Altona, Victoria, Australia. Cache has made enormous strides in our expansion since our first entry into Australia in 2015. This Acquisition marks another milestone in our portfolio rebalancing strategy where we look to acquire higher-performing freehold assets. Furthermore, we are facilitating the funding of the transaction by way of recycling capital from our recent divestment of Jinshan Chemical Warehouse which closed in December 2018."

Australia has experienced long-term economic growth, recording 27 consecutive years of positive economic activity. Gross Domestic Product in 2018 was just above 3%, above the 10-year annual average of 2.6%, and is expected to remain above 3% to 20203. The Australian Government continues to diversify the economy away from an emphasis on commodity-based earnings. Public infrastructure investment growth is expected to remain high4. With the fastest growing population in Australia, strong economic growth, continuing infrastructure investment and a diversified economic base, the state of Victoria has experienced healthy leasing demand for logistics facilities.

2 As at 28 February 2019, by Gross Rental Income.

3 Deloitte Access Economics Business Outlook.

4 Reserve Bank of Australia, Statement on Monetary Policy - November 2018.

The Proposed Acquisition will be funded by a combination of the net sale proceeds of approximately S$16.0 million from the divestment of Jinshan Chemical Warehouse5 and debt. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Aggregate Leverage of Cache will be 36.9%. The Proposed Acquisition is expected to complete by end of March 2019.

Post acquisition, Cache's assets under management ("AUM") in Australia, which comprises a total of 17 high quality logistics warehouses located in major trade and distribution cities along the eastern seaboard of Australia, would constitute approximately 30.8% of Cache's total AUM.

