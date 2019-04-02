Cache Logistics Trust : Notice Of Annual General Meeting Of Unitholders Of Cache Logistics Trust

Notice Of Annual General Meeting Of Unitholders Of Cache Logistics Trust
|
Announcement Title
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Apr 3, 2019 9:48
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190403MEET5ZMT
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Daniel Cerf
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2018
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Please see attached.
|
Event Dates
|
Meeting Date and Time
|
22/04/2019 10:00:00
|
Response Deadline Date
|
20/04/2019 10:00:00
|
Event Venue(s)
|
Venue(s)
|
Venue details
|
|
|
Meeting Venue
|
Level 3, Meeting Rooms 331-332, Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City, Singapore 039593
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 162,362 bytes)
Disclaimer
Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 03:36:03 UTC