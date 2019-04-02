Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Cache Logistics Trust    CALT   SG1Z70955880

CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST

(CALT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cache Logistics Trust : Notice Of Annual General Meeting Of Unitholders Of Cache Logistics Trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Notice Of Annual General Meeting Of Unitholders Of Cache Logistics Trust

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 3, 2019 9:48
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190403MEET5ZMT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Financial Year End 31/12/2018
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 22/04/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 20/04/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Level 3, Meeting Rooms 331-332, Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City, Singapore 039593

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 162,362 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 03:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
04/02CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
04/02CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Notice Of Annual General Meeting Of Unitholders Of Cache..
PU
04/01CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics ..
PU
03/20CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Expands Further In Australia
PU
03/20CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Proposed Acquisition Of A Property In Australia
PU
03/15CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Independent Non-Executiv..
PU
03/15CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Press Release - Changes In Directorate
PU
03/15CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Independent Non-Executive ..
PU
03/12CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substanti..
PU
01/05SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : to commission Singapore largest rooftop solar farm
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 123 M
EBIT 2019 80,3 M
Net income 2019 63,1 M
Debt 2019 439 M
Yield 2019 7,76%
P/E ratio 2019 14,07
P/E ratio 2020 13,82
EV / Sales 2019 10,3x
EV / Sales 2020 9,99x
Capitalization 819 M
Chart CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Cache Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,77  SGD
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cerf Chief Executive Officer
How Teck Lim Chairman
Robert Wong Director-Operations & Finance
John Lim Non-Executive Director
Ah Doo Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST9.35%592
PROLOGIS INC22.97%45 379
GOODMAN GROUP23.99%17 178
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION18.07%10 986
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST19.34%4 572
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.23.01%4 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About