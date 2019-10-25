Cache Logistics Trust : Notice Of Books Closure & Distribution Payment Date - Capital Component

Notice Of Books Closure & Distribution Payment Date - Capital Component
|
Announcement Title
|
Capital Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Oct 25, 2019 17:28
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG191025CAPD9D9M
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Daniel Cerf
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Not Applicable
|
Dividend/ Distribution Period
|
01/07/2019 TO 30/09/2019
|
Number of Days
|
92
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Cache Logistics Trust has announced a distribution of 1.313 cents per unit for the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019 comprising a taxable income component of 0.940 cents per unit, a tax-exempt income component of 0.323 cents per unit and a capital distribution of 0.050 cents per unit.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
05/11/2019 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
04/11/2019
|
Disbursement Details
|
Cash Payment Details
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Not Applicable
|
Gross Rate (per share)
|
SGD 0.0005
|
Net Rate (per share)
|
SGD 0.0005
|
Pay Date
|
28/11/2019
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Attachments
