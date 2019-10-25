Log in
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST

CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST

(CALT)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Cache Logistics Trust : Notice Of Books Closure & Distribution Payment Date - Capital Component

0
10/25/2019 | 05:56am EDT

Notice Of Books Closure & Distribution Payment Date - Capital Component

Announcement Title Capital Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 25, 2019 17:28
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG191025CAPD9D9M
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/07/2019 TO 30/09/2019
Number of Days 92
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Cache Logistics Trust has announced a distribution of 1.313 cents per unit for the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019 comprising a taxable income component of 0.940 cents per unit, a tax-exempt income component of 0.323 cents per unit and a capital distribution of 0.050 cents per unit.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 05/11/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 04/11/2019
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Payment Type Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (per share) SGD 0.0005
Net Rate (per share) SGD 0.0005
Pay Date 28/11/2019
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 388,041 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:55:07 UTC
