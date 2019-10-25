Cache Logistics Trust : Reports Distributable Income Of S$14.2 Million In 3Q FY19

Relates to reimbursements received from the respective vendor in relation to lease incentives and rental support of certain property acquisitions in Australia. Capital distribution in 3Q FY18 relates to reimbursements received from the vendor in relation to lease incentives of the acquisition of certain properties in Australia.

Singapore, 25 October 2019 - ARA Trust Management (Cache) Limited, the manager (the "Manager") of Cache Logistics Trust ("Cache"), announced today a Distributable Income of S$14.2 million for the period 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019 ("3Q FY19"). The distribution per unit ("DPU") for 3Q FY19 was 1.313 cents.

Portfolio committed occupancy up from 90.0% to 94.0% for 3Q FY19 on the back of signing 1.3 million sq ft of new leases and renewals YTD

Gross Revenue for 3Q FY19 decreased year-on-year("y-o-y") to S$27.7 million, mainly attributable to the lower revenue from the conversion of Cache Gul LogisCentre from the previous master lease to a multi- tenancy structure in April 2019, transitory downtime between replacement tenants in Commodity Hub, lease expiries at certain properties, absence of contribution from the divested Jinshan Chemical Warehouse and a weaker Australian dollar. This was partially offset by rental contribution from the warehouse in Altona, Victoria, Australia that was acquired in April 2019.

On a y-o-y basis, 3Q FY19 NPI decreased by 8.3% to S$21.1 million due to lower revenue and higher expenses incurred from the conversion of Cache Gul LogisCentre. This was partially offset by the S$1.4 million land rent that was excluded from the property expenses following the adoption of FRS 116 effective on 1 January 2019 and lower property expenses. Distributable income for the quarter decreased by 10.4% y-o-y to S$14.2 million as compared to S$15.9 million in 3Q FY18.

On a quarter-on-quarter("q-o-q") basis, gross revenue was marginally lower by 0.3% in 3Q FY19 while NPI for the quarter increased 3.3% from S$20.5 million in 2Q FY19. This is due to the commencement of new leases and lower property expenses incurred during the quarter. In comparison to the preceding quarter, excluding the one-off distribution of approximately S$2.7 million in relation to the 51 Alps Ave tax matter, DPU would have risen 22.3% q-o-q on a like-for-like basis.

For year-to-date ("YTD") 2019, Gross Revenue and NPI decreased by 4.6% and 3.2% to S$86.4 million and S$65.4 million respectively. Lower Gross Revenue and NPI were primarily due to the same attributable factors in 3Q FY19.

Proactive Asset Management

For the YTD FY19, Cache successfully executed approximately 1.3 million square feet ("sq ft") of new leases and renewals. Cache achieved a committed portfolio occupancy of 94.0%, a significant lift from 90.0% in 2Q FY19. The portfolio WALE by net lettable area ("NLA") was 3.2 years as at 30 September 2019.

For the quarter ended 30 September 2019, the Manager secured lease commitments amounting to approximately 610,000 sq ft. Only 1.1% of the portfolio by NLA is due for expiry for the remainder of 2019.

Daniel Cerf, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said: "We are pleased with the improvement in portfolio committed occupancy to 94.0%. Signing of 1.3 million sq ft of leases year-to-date is no easy task. This is testament to our proactive asset management efforts to maintain high portfolio occupancy in a challenging business environment. We continue to be very focused and committed in our strategy to driving organic growth and operational efficiencies while identifying suitable opportunities to further unlock and build portfolio value."

Maintaining a Prudent Capital Structure

As at 30 September 2019, Cache's aggregate leverage ratio stood at 38.3% and YTD all-in financing cost was relatively stable at 3.87%. The weighted average debt maturity profile continues to remain well- staggered at 3.3 years. The Management is also looking at opportunities to refinance the Australian dollar borrowings to lower interest expenses.

