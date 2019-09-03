Log in
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST

(CALT)
  Report  
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Cache Logistics Trust : Secures Major Tenant For Commodity Hub

09/03/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Cache Logistics Trust Secures Major Tenant For Commodity Hub

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 3, 2019 17:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST SECURES MAJOR TENANT FOR COMMODITY HUB
Announcement Reference SG190903OTHRTXYQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 140,490 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 10:04:04 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 123 M
EBIT 2019 79,0 M
Net income 2019 61,0 M
Debt 2019 481 M
Yield 2019 8,32%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 9,97x
Capitalization 784 M
Chart CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Cache Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,77  SGD
Last Close Price 0,73  SGD
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cerf Chief Executive Officer
How Teck Lim Chairman
Robert Wong Director-Operations & Finance
John Lim Non-Executive Director
Ah Doo Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST5.04%564
PROLOGIS INC42.40%52 775
GOODMAN GROUP36.59%17 875
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION28.46%12 025
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST42.60%6 980
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT INC22.72%6 365
