Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Cache Logistics Trust    CALT   SG1Z70955880

CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST

(CALT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 05:29am EDT

Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 15, 2019 17:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Announcement Reference SG190315OTHRYZWS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
Additional Details
Date Of Appointment 15/03/2019
Name Of Person Oh Eng Lock
Age 63
Country Of Principal Residence Singapore
The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) Having reviewed Mr Oh Eng Lock ('Mr Oh') work experience and qualifications, the Board is of the view that Mr Oh's appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Manager and member of the Audit Committee would strengthen the Board's capability and add to its diverse breadth of industry expertise, knowledge and experience.
Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility No
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Non-Executive Director and AC Member
Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No
Conflict of interests (including any competing business) No
Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years 1) BreadTalk Group Ltd (2011-2017), Group Chief Executive Officer
2) BreadTalk Group Ltd (2010), Group Managing Director
3) Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific Limited, Hong Kong (2004-2010), Regional Managing Director and Head of North Asia
Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details 23,600 Direct Units
# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).
Past (for the last 5 years) Please see attached.
Present Nil.
(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No
(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No
(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No
(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No
(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No
(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No
(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No
(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No
(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No
(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No
(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No
Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange? Yes
If Yes, Please provide details of prior experience BreadTalk Group Limited (1 August 2017 to 31 August 2018)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 19,961 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
05:29aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Independent Non-Executiv..
PU
05:29aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Independent Non-Executive ..
PU
05:29aCACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Press Release - Changes In Directorate
PU
03/12CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substanti..
PU
01/05SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : to commission Singapore largest rooftop solar farm
AQ
01/04SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Cache Partner to Build Singapores Largest Solar Farm
AQ
01/02CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics ..
PU
01/02CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : And Sembcorp Sign Deal For 7.9 Megawatt Rooftop Solar Po..
PU
2018ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Divestment Of Jinshan Chemica..
PU
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Non-Executive Director
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 123 M
EBIT 2019 80,3 M
Net income 2019 63,1 M
Debt 2019 439 M
Yield 2019 8,19%
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
P/E ratio 2020 13,09
EV / Sales 2019 9,90x
EV / Sales 2020 9,65x
Capitalization 776 M
Chart CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Cache Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,77  SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cerf Chief Executive Officer
How Teck Lim Chairman
Robert Wong Director-Operations & Finance
John Lim Non-Executive Director
Ah Doo Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST3.60%573
PROLOGIS INC22.24%45 625
GOODMAN GROUP26.34%17 202
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION18.57%11 047
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST18.60%4 483
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.89%4 400
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.