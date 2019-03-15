Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Cache Logistics Trust    CALT   SG1Z70955880

CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST

(CALT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Independent Non-Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 05:29am EDT

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Independent Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 15, 2019 17:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Announcement Reference SG190315OTHRY38E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director
Additional Details
Name Of Person Stefanie Yuen Thio
Age 49
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 15/03/2019
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio ('Ms Yuen Thio') would step down as an Independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committee as she has reached her tenure of nine years. The Board would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to Ms Yuen Thio for her dedication and stewardship as Board director and as a member of the Audit Committee.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 18/03/2010
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 5
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 9
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Non-Executive Director and AC Member
Role and responsibilities Independent and Non-Executive
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details 59,000 Direct Units
Past (for the last 5 years) Please see attached
Present Please see attached

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 71,061 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
05:29aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Independent Non-Executiv..
PU
05:29aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Independent Non-Executive ..
PU
05:29aCACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Press Release - Changes In Directorate
PU
03/12CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substanti..
PU
01/05SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : to commission Singapore largest rooftop solar farm
AQ
01/04SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Cache Partner to Build Singapores Largest Solar Farm
AQ
01/02CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : Date Of Release Of Financial Results Of Cache Logistics ..
PU
01/02CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST : And Sembcorp Sign Deal For 7.9 Megawatt Rooftop Solar Po..
PU
2018ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Divestment Of Jinshan Chemica..
PU
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Non-Executive Director
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 123 M
EBIT 2019 80,3 M
Net income 2019 63,1 M
Debt 2019 439 M
Yield 2019 8,19%
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
P/E ratio 2020 13,09
EV / Sales 2019 9,90x
EV / Sales 2020 9,65x
Capitalization 776 M
Chart CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Cache Logistics Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,77  SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cerf Chief Executive Officer
How Teck Lim Chairman
Robert Wong Director-Operations & Finance
John Lim Non-Executive Director
Ah Doo Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST3.60%573
PROLOGIS INC22.24%45 625
GOODMAN GROUP26.34%17 202
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION18.57%11 047
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST18.60%4 483
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.89%4 400
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.