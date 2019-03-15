Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Independent Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 15, 2019 17:10

Status New

Announcement Sub Title RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Announcement Reference SG190315OTHRY38E

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director

Additional Details

Name Of Person Stefanie Yuen Thio

Age 49

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 15/03/2019

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio ('Ms Yuen Thio') would step down as an Independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committee as she has reached her tenure of nine years. The Board would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to Ms Yuen Thio for her dedication and stewardship as Board director and as a member of the Audit Committee.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 18/03/2010

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 5

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 9

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Non-Executive Director and AC Member

Role and responsibilities Independent and Non-Executive

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes

Shareholding Details 59,000 Direct Units

Past (for the last 5 years) Please see attached