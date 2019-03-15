Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Independent Non-Executive Director

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Mar 15, 2019 17:10
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190315OTHRY38E
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Daniel Cerf
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Additional Details
|
Name Of Person
|
Stefanie Yuen Thio
|
Age
|
49
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
If yes, please provide the date
|
15/03/2019
|
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|
Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio ('Ms Yuen Thio') would step down as an Independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committee as she has reached her tenure of nine years. The Board would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to Ms Yuen Thio for her dedication and stewardship as Board director and as a member of the Audit Committee.
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of Appointment to current position
|
18/03/2010
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
Yes
|
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|
5
|
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
|
9
|
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|
Independent Non-Executive Director and AC Member
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Independent and Non-Executive
|
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|
No
|
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|
Yes
|
Shareholding Details
|
59,000 Direct Units
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Please see attached
|
Present
|
Please see attached