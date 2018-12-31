Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Non-Executive Director

|
Announcement Title
Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 31, 2018 12:55
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Announcement Reference
SG181231OTHRP15R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Daniel Cerf
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Resignation of Non-Executive Director
Additional Details
Name Of Person
Moses K. Song
Age
48
Is effective date of cessation known?
Yes
If yes, please provide the date
01/01/2019
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
In line with good corporate governance, with the stepping down of Mr Moses K. Song ('Mr Song'), the independent composition of the Board of the Manager will increase to majority. Notwithstanding his resignation, Mr Song will continue to be actively involved in the business interests of Cache from the perspective of ARA Asset Management Limited, the holding company of the Manager and the single largest Unitholder of Cache.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Date of Appointment to current position
02/07/2018
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
4
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
4
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
Non-Executive Director
Role and responsibilities
Non-Executive
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
No
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
No
Past (for the last 5 years)
Please see attached
Present
Please see attached