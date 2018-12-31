Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Announcement Sub Title RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Non-Executive Director

Name Of Person Moses K. Song

Age 48

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 01/01/2019

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation In line with good corporate governance, with the stepping down of Mr Moses K. Song ('Mr Song'), the independent composition of the Board of the Manager will increase to majority. Notwithstanding his resignation, Mr Song will continue to be actively involved in the business interests of Cache from the perspective of ARA Asset Management Limited, the holding company of the Manager and the single largest Unitholder of Cache.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 02/07/2018

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 4

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 4

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Non-Executive Director

Role and responsibilities Non-Executive

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

