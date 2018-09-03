Log in
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification By Substantial Unitholders In Respect Of Changes In Interests

09/03/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 3, 2018 19:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title NOTIFICATION BY SUBSTANTIAL UNITHOLDERS IN RESPECT OF CHANGES IN INTERESTS
Announcement Reference SG180903OTHRDYYP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 03/09/2018

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 11:36:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 121 M
EBIT 2018 86,6 M
Net income 2018 61,6 M
Debt 2018 461 M
Yield 2018 8,36%
P/E ratio 2018 12,54
P/E ratio 2019 12,13
EV / Sales 2018 10,4x
EV / Sales 2019 10,0x
Capitalization 797 M
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cerf Chief Executive Officer
How Teck Lim Chairman
Robert Wong Director-Operations & Finance
John Lim Non-Executive Director
Ah Doo Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST-13.45%579
PROLOGIS INC4.14%42 291
GOODMAN GROUP27.08%13 854
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION4.70%10 179
GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST2.59%4 403
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.3.15%4 089
