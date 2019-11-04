Log in
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification By Substantial Unitholder In Respect Of Changes In Interests

11/04/2019 | 06:25am EST

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification By Substantial Unitholder In Respect Of Changes In Interests

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 4, 2019 18:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title NOTIFICATION BY SUBSTANTIAL UNITHOLDER IN RESPECT OF CHANGES IN INTERESTS
Announcement Reference SG191104OTHRNUYF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 04/11/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 115,598 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:24:02 UTC
