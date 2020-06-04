CACI International : Awarded $1.5 Billion Contract to Provide Transport and Cybersecurity Services to National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Award is single-largest in CACI history

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded its largest contract in company history, a single-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide transport and cybersecurity services to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). The single award IDIQ has a base period of five years plus five 1-year award term periods with a ceiling of $1.5 billion.

Under the contract, CACI will provide enterprise Information Technology (IT) services to NGA and its mission partners. Specifically, CACI network and cybersecurity experts, located at NGA’s headquarters and facilities in Springfield, VA, St. Louis, MO, and around the globe, will help design, engineer, procure, implement, operate, sustain, and enhance NGA networks and cybersecurity posture. The contract encompasses a significant expansion of CACI’s continuing business with the NGA.

CACI will also help NGA create efficiencies by making available an expansive service and material catalog to the agency that streamlines the acquisition of IT services from weeks to days for streamlined customer support.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This record award demonstrates CACI is delivering on its strategy to win larger, more enduring contracts. It also represents our steadfast commitment to protecting and defending our nation’s networks so the NGA can deliver mission-critical geospatial intelligence to the warfighter around the globe.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “CACI is proud to support the NGA’s mission of collecting, analyzing, and distributing geospatial intelligence in support of national security. Our work will always reflect CACI’s culture of character, ethics, and integrity.”

CACI’s 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005132/en/