CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
CACI International : Awarded $1.5 Billion Contract to Provide Transport and Cybersecurity Services to National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

06/04/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Award is single-largest in CACI history

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded its largest contract in company history, a single-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide transport and cybersecurity services to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). The single award IDIQ has a base period of five years plus five 1-year award term periods with a ceiling of $1.5 billion.

Under the contract, CACI will provide enterprise Information Technology (IT) services to NGA and its mission partners. Specifically, CACI network and cybersecurity experts, located at NGA’s headquarters and facilities in Springfield, VA, St. Louis, MO, and around the globe, will help design, engineer, procure, implement, operate, sustain, and enhance NGA networks and cybersecurity posture. The contract encompasses a significant expansion of CACI’s continuing business with the NGA.

CACI will also help NGA create efficiencies by making available an expansive service and material catalog to the agency that streamlines the acquisition of IT services from weeks to days for streamlined customer support.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This record award demonstrates CACI is delivering on its strategy to win larger, more enduring contracts. It also represents our steadfast commitment to protecting and defending our nation’s networks so the NGA can deliver mission-critical geospatial intelligence to the warfighter around the globe.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “CACI is proud to support the NGA’s mission of collecting, analyzing, and distributing geospatial intelligence in support of national security. Our work will always reflect CACI’s culture of character, ethics, and integrity.”

CACI’s 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 701 M - -
Net income 2020 315 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 530 M 6 530 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 22 100
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
CACI International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 291,00 $
Last Close Price 260,30 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Phillip London Executive Chairman
Thomas A. Mutryn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel J. Doody Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Warren R. Phillips Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC4.12%6 530
ACCENTURE-1.56%132 043
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.00%114 582
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.35%101 913
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.05%65 188
VMWARE, INC.-1.58%62 614
