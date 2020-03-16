Log in
CACI International : Awarded $249 Million Task Order to Provide Support to U.S. Africa Command

03/16/2020 | 08:31am EDT

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced it has been awarded a six-year single-award task order, with a ceiling value of nearly $249 million, to provide operations, planning, and training support to U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Through the task order, CACI will provide high-level mission expertise to AFRICOM, its component commands, and partners. CACI experts, located both at AFRICOM headquarters in Germany and across Africa, will assist the command with planning and executing peacetime, crisis, and contingency operations. CACI will also use collaboration tools and techniques to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

The contract represents new work for CACI. CACI will draw upon its successful performance on similar military support programs, under which it has delivered professional, technical, and theater expertise, to assist AFRICOM in completing its missions and mitigating risk. For example, CACI’s will improve mission execution, reduce costs, and minimize operational risks. CACI will also help AFRICOM improve its communications and decision making.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This contract represents new business for our company with a new customer, demonstrating CACI is prepared to support U.S. servicemembers around the globe.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London said, “CACI is ready to support all of our national security customers, including AFRICOM, in their missions of protecting and advancing U.S. interests at home and abroad.”

CACI’s 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 710 M
EBIT 2020 473 M
Net income 2020 320 M
Debt 2020 1 365 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 5 497 M
Chart CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
CACI International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 290,14  $
Last Close Price 219,25  $
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Phillip London Executive Chairman
Thomas A. Mutryn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel J. Doody Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Warren R. Phillips Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC-12.30%5 497
ACCENTURE-20.92%105 733
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-19.46%95 904
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-18.13%91 539
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.25%62 388
VMWARE, INC.-28.93%45 062
