CACI International : Awarded $443 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army in Responding to Commercial Based Technology Threats

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order, with a ceiling value of more than $443 million, to support the U.S. Army in rapidly responding to commercial based technology threats.

Under this task order, CACI will assist the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s (CCDC) Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center in prototyping, replicating, and exploiting emerging commercial based threats encountered around the world. Awarded under U.S. General Services Administration’s OASIS contract vehicle, the task order represents new work for CACI.

CACI uses its methodologies for reverse engineering, prototype development, and technical intelligence to perform its analysis both in the lab and in the field. The Army has used these capabilities to reduce the risks posed by modified commercial threats and protect troops deployed around the globe.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “U.S. adversaries continue to endanger our servicemembers by modifying off-the-shelf products. The unique expertise and critical technology CACI provides will assist the Army in defeating these asymmetric threats.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “Today, the United States faces a more complex multi-domain battlefield than ever before. CACI is prepared to provide the innovative capabilities our military requires to safeguard and support America’s warfighters.”

