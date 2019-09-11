Log in
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
CACI International : Awarded $443 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army in Responding to Commercial Based Technology Threats

09/11/2019

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order, with a ceiling value of more than $443 million, to support the U.S. Army in rapidly responding to commercial based technology threats.

Under this task order, CACI will assist the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s (CCDC) Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center in prototyping, replicating, and exploiting emerging commercial based threats encountered around the world. Awarded under U.S. General Services Administration’s OASIS contract vehicle, the task order represents new work for CACI.

CACI uses its methodologies for reverse engineering, prototype development, and technical intelligence to perform its analysis both in the lab and in the field. The Army has used these capabilities to reduce the risks posed by modified commercial threats and protect troops deployed around the globe.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “U.S. adversaries continue to endanger our servicemembers by modifying off-the-shelf products. The unique expertise and critical technology CACI provides will assist the Army in defeating these asymmetric threats.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “Today, the United States faces a more complex multi-domain battlefield than ever before. CACI is prepared to provide the innovative capabilities our military requires to safeguard and support America’s warfighters.”

CACI’s 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award


© Business Wire 2019
