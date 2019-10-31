CACI International : Awarded $907 Million U.S. Army Task Order to Provide Intelligence Analysis to U.S. Forces in Afghanistan

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order, with a ceiling value of nearly $907 million for new and continuing work, on a U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Global Intelligence Support Service contract task order to protect U.S. forces in Afghanistan by providing intelligence operations and analytic support.

Under the task order, CACI intelligence and counterintelligence experts will continue to provide mission expertise in intelligence operations and analytic support from locations both within the United States and abroad to support U.S. operations in Afghanistan.

CACI analysts will use industry-leading tools to more accurately and efficiently analyze intelligence for U.S. Forces – Afghanistan/Resolute Support (USFOR-A/RS), including potential insider threats. U.S. forces are part of the NATO-led coalition carrying out the Resolute Support Mission.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI intelligence experts are prepared to use the most advanced intelligence analytical techniques and systems to protect our servicemembers and assets under the Resolute Support Mission.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “Our country continues to face asymmetric threats originating from around the globe, and CACI is proud to provide the intelligence support U.S. forces need to defeat those threats.”

CACI’s 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005610/en/