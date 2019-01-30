CACI International Inc Changes Timing of Earnings Webcast to January 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm ET

CACI International Inc (NYSE:
CACI) issued its second quarter FY19 results after the market closed
on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, per usual practice. Simultaneously, we
announced our two most recent acquisitions. Following the release of
this information, we are rescheduling our webcast to 6:00 pm ET on
January 30th to host a comprehensive presentation of second
quarter results and the acquisitions. Members of our senior management
team will be making a presentation followed by a question-and-answer
session.
You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits over
the Internet by logging on to http://investor.caci.com/news/#upcomingevent
at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available over
the Internet and can be accessed through our homepage (www.caci.com)
by clicking on the CACI Investor Relations tab.
CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national
security missions and government transformation for Intelligence,
Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. A Fortune World’s Most Admired
Company, CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the
Russell 2000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. CACI’s sustained
commitment to ethics and integrity defines its corporate culture and
drives its success. With approximately 20,000 employees worldwide, CACI
provides dynamic career opportunities for military veterans and industry
professionals to support the nation’s most critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.
