CACI International Inc Changes Timing of Earnings Webcast to January 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm ET

Management Will Also Discuss Two New Acquisitions

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) issued its second quarter FY19 results after the market closed on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, per usual practice. Simultaneously, we announced our two most recent acquisitions. Following the release of this information, we are rescheduling our webcast to 6:00 pm ET on January 30th to host a comprehensive presentation of second quarter results and the acquisitions. Members of our senior management team will be making a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits over the Internet by logging on to http://investor.caci.com/news/#upcomingevent at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available over the Internet and can be accessed through our homepage (www.caci.com) by clicking on the CACI Investor Relations tab.

