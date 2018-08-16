CACI International : Raises Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance

CACI International Inc (NYSE:
CACI) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the
Systems Engineering and Acquisition Support Services Business Unit (SE&A
BU) of CSRA LLC, a managed affiliate of General Dynamics Information
Technology, Inc. This is a highly specialized provider of comprehensive
engineering services to the U.S. Navy. The acquisition unites two
businesses with long-term customer relationships, complementary
capabilities, and premier technical credentials, expanding CACI’s legacy
work for the U.S. Navy. We are raising the FY19 guidance we issued on
August 15, 2018 as a result of the acquisition.
With a purchase price of $84 million, the transaction is expected to add
approximately $150 million to CACI’s Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19) revenue,
with EBITDA margins in line with CACI’s existing business. And it is
expected to be GAAP accretive to CACI’s FY19 earnings per share.
Through this acquisition, CACI gains a multi-decade legacy of support
for the lifecycles of virtually every major U.S. naval shipbuilding
platform. This includes program support, integrated lifecycle planning
and support, systems engineering and integration, system design and
development support, and test and evaluation services. The acquisition
brings a strong pipeline of business with customers that include the
Naval Sea Systems Command and other Navy commands and offices, and grows
CACI’s business in its Surveillance
and Reconnaissance and Logistics
and Material Readiness markets. Their workforce includes
approximately 960 highly credentialed professionals, more than 89
percent of whom possess security clearances.
Dr.
J.P. (Jack) London, CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the
Board, said, “This acquisition reinforces our commitment to sustain and
enhance CACI’s decades of quality service to the U.S. Navy. Their
dedicated and highly skilled professionals are a solid fit with our
culture of ethics, integrity, innovation, and ingenuity. CACI’s mergers
and acquisitions strategy continues to deliver long-term value to our
customers and shareholders.”
Said Ken
Asbury, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, “The acquisition
of the Systems Engineering and Acquisition Support Services Business
Unit will support CACI’s growth and amplify our position as a leading
solutions and services provider to the U.S. Navy. This team brings us an
exceptional track record of winning major Navy programs of record,
unrivaled subject matter expertise, and deep customer relationships,
which gives us a significant competitive edge in pursuing large-scale,
enduring opportunities across the Navy. We welcome these highly skilled
and talented employees to CACI.”
CACI Raises Its FY19 Guidance
The table below summarizes our FY19 guidance and represents our views as
of August 15, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions except for tax rate and earnings per share)
|
|
|
Current Fiscal
Year 2019
Guidance
|
|
|
Previous Fiscal
Year 2019
Guidance
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$4,700 - $4,900
|
|
|
$4,550- $4,750
|
Net income
|
|
|
$234 - $244
|
|
|
$230 - $240
|
Effective corporate tax rate
|
|
|
24.9%
|
|
|
24.9%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
$9.14 - $9.53
|
|
|
$8.98 - $9.38
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national
security missions and government transformation for Intelligence,
Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. A Fortune World’s Most
Admired Company, CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest
Companies, the Russell 2000 Index, and the S&P SmallCap600 Index. CACI’s
sustained commitment to ethics and integrity defines its corporate
culture and drives its success. With approximately 19,800 employees
worldwide, CACI provides dynamic career opportunities for military
veterans and industry professionals to support the nation’s most
critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.
There are statements made herein which do not address historical
facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking
statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
anticipated include, but are not limited to, the successful integration
of the SE&A BU’s operations and employees, actual revenue and earnings
realized by the SE&A BU and the performance of the SE&A BU, and the risk
factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended June 30, 2017, and other such filings that CACI makes with
the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any
forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only
speak as of the date hereof.
