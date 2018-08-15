CACI International : Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year
Record fourth quarter revenue and net income
Record annual revenue, operating income, net income, and cash from
operations
Strong contract awards and funding in the quarter
Fiscal Year 2019 guidance reiterated
CACI International Inc (NYSE:
CACI), a leading information solutions and service provider to the
federal government, announced results today for its fourth fiscal
quarter and full year ended June 30, 2018.
CEO Commentary and Outlook
Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and CEO, said, “We delivered strong
performance across the company in Fiscal Year 2018 (FY18), setting
records for revenue, profitability, operating cash flow, contract
funding, and year-end backlog. We also met our stated goal of one to
four percent organic revenue growth above our addressable market and
exceeded our annual goal of 10 to 30 basis points of margin expansion.
Our record performance in FY18 and confidence in our market-aligned
strategy positions us for continued growth and increased shareholder
value.”
Fourth Quarter Results as Reported
(in millions except per-share data)
Q4, FY18
Q4, FY17
% Change
Revenue
$1,170.1
$1,137.4
2.9%
Operating income
$80.3
$80.1
0.3%
Net income
$51.8
$44.2
17.2%
Diluted earnings per share
$2.05
$1.76
16.4%
Fourth Quarter Results Excluding the Impact of Tax Reform(1)
(in millions except per-share data)
Q4, FY18
Q4, FY17
% Change
Revenue
$1,170.1
$1,137.4
2.9%
Operating income
$80.3
$80.1
0.3%
Net income, excluding the impact of tax reform(1)
$46.5
$44.2
5.2%
Diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of tax reform(1)
$1.84
$1.76
4.6%
(1) See Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net
Income excluding the impact of tax reform page 11.
Revenue for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 increased compared to
the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2017 (FY17), driven primarily by
on-contract growth of existing work and new business wins. The higher
operating income was due primarily to improved program execution offset
by investments in the Shared Services Center and higher incentive
compensation. The increase in net income was due to the impact of the
passage of tax reform legislation and the factors noted above. Cash
provided by operations in the quarter was $70.6 million.
Additional Financial Metrics
Q4, FY18
Q4, FY17
% Change
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure (in millions)(1)
$100.6
$97.4
3.3%
Days sales outstanding
60
59
(1) See Reconciliation of Net Income to Earnings before Interest,
Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization on page 10.
Fourth Quarter Awards and Contract Funding Orders
Our contract awards in the quarter were $1.5 billion, with 70 percent
for new business, and $5.2 billion for the year, with 50 percent for new
business, which excludes ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite
delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts.
A task order with a ceiling value of $407 million to architect,
engineer, and integrate advanced cyber security tools and processes
for the Department of Homeland Security. The six-year contract was
awarded under the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant
contract vehicle.
A task order with a ceiling value of $122 million to develop advanced
electronic communications systems for the Naval Air Warfare Center.
The five-year contract was awarded under the GSA One Acquisition
Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle.
An $86 million award to provide database support for an Intelligence
Community customer.
A one-year, $48.5 million, single-award contract to support the
deployment of new and existing counter unmanned aerial systems
capabilities and hardware for the Naval Air Systems Command.
A $48 million task order to provide engineering and technical-related
services to the Naval Surface Warfare Center. The five-year contract
was awarded under the U.S. Navy’s SeaPort II contract vehicle.
A prime position on the 10-year, multiple-award, GSA Alliant 2 IDIQ
contract vehicle, with a ceiling value of $50 billion, to provide
government-wide integrated IT solutions.
A prime position on the 10-year, multiple-award, Janus Geography IDIQ
contract vehicle, with a ceiling value of $920 million, to support the
creation, validation, enrichment, and integration of foundational
geospatial intelligence data for the National Geospatial-Intelligence
Agency.
Contract funding orders in the fourth quarter were approximately $1.4
billion, 35 percent higher than the year earlier quarter, and
approximately $4.8 billion for FY18, a 16 percent increase over FY17.
Total backlog at June 30, 2018 was $11.3 billion compared with $11.2
billion at the end of FY17. Funded backlog at June 30, 2018 was $2.1
billion compared with $1.9 billion at the end of FY17.
Fourth Quarter and Subsequent Highlights
CACI employees Michael Dunne and Brandon Seabolt have been awarded the
Office of the Secretary of the Defense Medal for Valor for their
heroic actions in support of U.S. military operations. The medal is
the highest civilian award presented by the Department of Defense.
While there have been just 17 recipients since the medal was first
awarded in 2002, Mr. Dunne and Mr. Seabolt are the second and third
CACI employees to have earned the honor.
Former National Security Agency senior leader Debora A. Plunkett was
appointed to CACI’s Board of Directors. A recognized national security
expert, Ms. Plunkett brings the Board more than 30 years of experience
in such critical mission areas as cyber security and information
assurance.
President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray was named Chair of AFCEA
International’s Board of Directors. Her appointment continues our
history of partnership with AFCEA and support for the organization’s
goals to advance relationships among government, industry, and
academia.
Our new Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Shared Services Center (SSC) opened in
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The SSC enhances our competitiveness and
delivery of long-term shareholder value and will provide cost
advantages to be invested into employee growth and the further
development of CACI capabilities.
CACI achieved Premier Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web
Services Partner Network, reflecting our experience and expertise in
successfully delivering cost-effective, cloud-based solutions for our
customers’ critical missions.
CACI was named to The Washington Post’s 2018 Top Workplaces,
marking our fourth consecutive year on the list. The ranking is based
on feedback from CACI employees, who rated us highly in such areas as
management, career growth, mission, and learning/training
opportunities.
Dr. Warren R. Phillips, Lead Director on CACI’s Board, was named to
the National Association of Corporate Directors Directorship 100, its
recognition of leading corporate directors, governance experts,
policymakers, and influencers who promote exemplary board leadership.
CACI earned ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certification that our U.S.
Operations and IT service management systems and processes used on
customer programs adhere to international best practices, giving us
another marketplace discriminator, especially in our Enterprise
IT market area.
Twelve Months Results as Reported
(in millions except per-share data)
Twelve Months, FY18
Twelve Months, FY17
% Change
Revenue
$4,467.9
$4,354.6
2.6%
Operating income
$340.7
$297.3
14.6%
Net income
$301.2
$163.7
84.0%
Diluted earnings per share
$11.93
$6.53
82.7%
Twelve Months Results Excluding the Impact of Tax Reform(1)
(in millions except per-share data)
Twelve Months, FY18
Twelve Months, FY17
% Change
Revenue
$4,467.9
$4,354.6
2.6%
Operating income
$340.7
$297.3
14.6%
Net income excluding the impact of tax reform(1)
$197.9
$163.7
20.9%
Diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of tax reform(1)
$7.84
$6.53
20.0%
(1) See Reconciliation of Net Income to non-GAAP Net Income
excluding the impact of tax reform on page 11.
Revenue in FY18 increased compared to FY17 due primarily to on-contract
growth of existing work and new business wins. Operating income
increased primarily due to higher profitability in existing work and new
business, particularly improved program execution on fixed price work,
and one-time incentive fees offset by investments in the Shared Services
Center and growth and efficiency initiatives previously noted. The
increase in net income was due to the impact of the passage of tax
reform legislation and the factors noted above. Net cash provided by
operations in FY18 was $325.1 million, 15.6 percent higher than net cash
provided by operations in FY17. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for
FY18 was $412.9 million, 11.6 percent higher than adjusted EBITDA of
$369.9 million for FY17.
CACI Reiterates Its FY19 Guidance
We are reiterating the FY19 guidance we issued on June 20, 2018. The
table below summarizes our FY19 guidance and represents our views as of
August 15, 2018.
(In millions except for tax rate and earnings per share)
Current Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance
Revenue
$4,550- $4,750
Net income
$230 - $240
Effective corporate tax rate
24.9%
Diluted earnings per share
$8.98 - $9.38
Diluted weighted average shares
25.6
Selected Financial Data
CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
% Change
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
% Change
Revenue
$
1,170,086
$
1,137,389
2.9
%
$
4,467,860
$
4,354,617
2.6
%
Costs of revenue
Direct costs
783,326
769,038
1.9
%
2,978,608
2,934,804
1.5
%
Indirect costs and selling expenses
287,787
270,395
6.4
%
1,076,356
1,050,792
2.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
18,633
17,862
4.3
%
72,196
71,760
0.6
%
Total costs of revenue
1,089,746
1,057,295
3.1
%
4,127,160
4,057,356
1.7
%
Operating income
80,340
80,094
0.3
%
340,700
297,261
14.6
%
Interest expense and other, net
9,267
11,721
-20.9
%
42,036
48,642
-13.6
%
Income before income taxes
71,073
68,373
3.9
%
298,664
248,619
20.1
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
19,242
24,142
-20.3
%
(2,507
)
84,948
-103.0
%
Net income
$
51,831
$
44,231
17.2
%
$
301,171
$
163,671
84.0
%
Basic earnings per share
$
2.10
$
1.81
16.0
%
$
12.23
$
6.71
82.4
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.05
$
1.76
16.4
%
$
11.93
$
6.53
82.7
%
Weighted average shares used in per share computations:
Basic
24,700
24,459
24,616
24,401
Diluted
25,331
25,172
25,255
25,069
Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
% Change
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
% Change
Operating income margin
6.9
%
7.0
%
7.6
%
6.8
%
Tax rate
27.1
%
35.3
%
-0.8
%
34.2
%
Net income margin
4.4
%
3.9
%
6.7
%
3.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
100,580
$
97,357
3.3
%
$
412,906
$
369,904
11.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
8.6
%
8.6
%
9.2
%
8.5
%
* See Reconciliation of Net Income to Earnings before Interest,
Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization on page 10
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
ASSETS:
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
66,194
$
65,539
Accounts receivable, net
806,871
757,341
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
58,126
57,022
Total current assets
931,191
879,902
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
2,862,590
2,812,806
Property and equipment, net
101,140
91,749
Other long-term assets
139,285
126,625
Total assets
$
4,034,206
$
3,911,082
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
46,920
$
53,965
Accounts payable
82,017
62,874
Accrued compensation and benefits
259,442
239,741
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
150,602
170,164
Total current liabilities
538,981
526,744
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,015,420
1,177,598
Other long-term liabilities
372,918
413,019
Total liabilities
1,927,319
2,117,361
Shareholders' equity
2,106,887
1,793,721
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,034,206
$
3,911,082
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
301,171
$
163,671
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
72,196
71,760
Amortization of deferred financing costs
4,061
4,484
Loss on extinguishment of debt
104
-
Loss on disposal of assets
989
1,025
Stock-based compensation expense
23,628
21,945
Deferred income taxes
(77,324
)
15,148
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated ventures
-
(167
)
Gain on sale of assets
-
(1,545
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of
acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(42,575
)
46,158
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(5,479
)
(5,221
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
914
(47,777
)
Accrued compensation and benefits
13,544
12,048
Income taxes payable and receivable
6,090
(9,954
)
Long-term liabilities
27,808
9,675
Net cash provided by operating activities
325,127
281,250
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(41,594
)
(43,268
)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
(76,910
)
(7,276
)
Proceeds from net working capital and other refunds of acquired
business
-
19,287
Proceeds from equity method investments
-
4,681
Other
231
1,772
Net cash used in investing activities
(118,273
)
(24,804
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net payments under credit facilities
(173,389
)
(228,965
)
Payment of contingent consideration
(11,553
)
-
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans
4,929
4,316
Repurchases of common stock
(5,138
)
(4,386
)
Payment of taxes for equity transactions
(21,365
)
(10,951
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(206,516
)
(239,986
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
317
(3
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
655
16,457
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
65,539
49,082
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
66,194
$
65,539
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
Revenue by Customer Type (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
$ Change
% Change
Department of Defense
$
793,084
67.8
%
$
752,217
66.1
%
$
40,867
5.4
%
Federal Civilian Agencies
299,799
25.6
%
317,097
27.9
%
(17,298
)
-5.5
%
Commercial and other
77,203
6.6
%
68,075
6.0
%
9,128
13.4
%
Total
$
1,170,086
100.0
%
$
1,137,389
100.0
%
$
32,697
2.9
%
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
$ Change
% Change
Department of Defense
$
2,974,578
66.6
%
$
2,829,305
65.0
%
$
145,273
5.1
%
Federal Civilian Agencies
1,201,874
26.9
%
1,259,212
28.9
%
(57,338
)
-4.6
%
Commercial and other
291,408
6.5
%
266,100
6.1
%
25,308
9.5
%
Total
$
4,467,860
100.0
%
$
4,354,617
100.0
%
$
113,243
2.6
%
Revenue by Contract Type (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
$ Change
% Change
Cost reimbursable
$
614,524
52.5
%
$
572,051
50.3
%
$
42,473
7.4
%
Fixed price
364,623
31.2
%
353,233
31.1
%
11,390
3.2
%
Time and materials
190,939
16.3
%
212,105
18.6
%
(21,166
)
-10.0
%
Total
$
1,170,086
100.0
%
$
1,137,389
100.0
%
$
32,697
2.9
%
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
$Change
% Change
Cost reimbursable
$
2,276,589
51.0
%
$
2,128,063
48.9
%
$
148,526
7.0
%
Fixed price
1,457,494
32.6
%
1,407,409
32.3
%
50,085
3.6
%
Time and materials
733,777
16.4
%
819,145
18.8
%
(85,368
)
-10.4
%
Total
$
4,467,860
100.0
%
$
4,354,617
100.0
%
$
113,243
2.6
%
Revenue Received as a Prime versus Subcontractor (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
$ Change
% Change
Prime
$
1,092,046
93.3
%
$
1,056,907
92.9
%
$
35,139
3.3
%
Subcontractor
78,040
6.7
%
80,482
7.1
%
(2,442
)
-3.0
%
Total
$
1,170,086
100.0
%
$
1,137,389
100.0
%
$
32,697
2.9
%
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
$ Change
% Change
Prime
$
4,178,038
93.5
%
$
4,045,958
92.9
%
$
132,080
3.3
%
Subcontractor
289,822
6.5
%
308,659
7.1
%
(18,837
)
-6.1
%
Total
$
4,467,860
100.0
%
$
4,354,617
100.0
%
$
113,243
2.6
%
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
Contract Funding Orders Received (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
$ Change
% Change
Contract Funding Orders
$
1,436,990
$
1,067,786
$
369,204
34.6
%
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
$ Change
% Change
Contract Funding Orders
$
4,759,087
$
4,120,643
$
638,444
15.5
%
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings Before
Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
(Unaudited)
The Company views Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, both
of which are defined as non-GAAP measures, as important indicators
of performance, consistent with the manner in which management
measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is
a commonly used non-GAAP measure when comparing our results with
those of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net
income plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and
amortization, and earnout adjustments. We consider Adjusted EBITDA
to be a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and
compare the ongoing operating performance of our business on a
consistent basis across reporting periods, as it eliminates the
effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets,
amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business
combinations, as well as the effect of earnout gains and losses,
which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating
performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA divided by
revenue. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in
isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in
accordance with GAAP.
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
% Change
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
% Change
Net income
$
51,831
$
44,231
17.2
%
$
301,171
$
163,671
84.0
%
Plus:
Income taxes
19,242
24,142
-20.3
%
(2,507
)
84,948
-103.0
%
Interest income and expense, net
9,267
11,721
-20.9
%
42,036
48,809
-13.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
18,633
17,862
4.3
%
72,196
71,760
0.6
%
Earnout adjustments
1,607
(599
)
-368.3
%
10
716
-98.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
100,580
$
97,357
3.3
%
$
412,906
$
369,904
11.6
%
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
% Change
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
% Change
Revenue, as reported
$
1,170,086
$
1,137,389
2.9
%
$
4,467,860
$
4,354,617
2.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA
100,580
97,357
3.3
%
412,906
369,904
11.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
8.6
%
8.6
%
9.2
%
8.5
%
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
Reconciliation of Net Income Excluding the Impact of Tax Reform
(Unaudited)
The Company views Net Income excluding the impact of Tax Reform, a
non-GAAP measure, as an important indicator of performance,
consistent with the manner in which management measures and
forecasts the Company’s performance. Net Income excluding the impact
of Tax Reform is defined as GAAP Net Income adjusted to exclude the
impact of Tax Reform. We believe this is an important calculation to
show company performance without the benefits of Tax Reform.
Management is incented to perform via metrics without the impact of
Tax Reform. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in
isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in
accordance with GAAP.
Three Months
Twelve Months
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
6/30/2018
6/30/2018
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Income
EPS
Income
EPS
Net Income, as reported
$
51,831
$
2.05
$
301,171
$
11.93
Tax reform benefit from lower tax rate and other items
(3,851
)
(0.15
)
(16,680
)
(0.66
)
Net Income before remeasurement and transition tax reform
adjustments
$
47,980
$
1.90
$
284,491
$
11.27
Remeasurement of deferred tax liabilities
(1,438
)
(0.06
)
(96,269
)
(3.81
)
Transition tax on foreign earnings
-
-
9,676
0.38
Net income, excluding impact of tax reform
$
46,542
$
1.84
$
197,898
$
7.84
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
Reconciliation of FY18 Adjusted Net Income Assuming a
Full Year of Tax Reform
(Unaudited)
The Company views FY18 Adjusted Net Income Assuming a Full Year of
Tax Reform, a non-GAAP measure, as an important indicator of
performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures
and forecasts the Company’s performance. FY18 Adjusted Net Income
Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform is defined as GAAP net income
excluding (1) the one-time net benefit from Tax Reform consisting of
the remeasurement of deferred taxes, partially offset by transition
tax on cumulative foreign earnings, and including (2) the
application of the new lower federal tax rate of 21% to all of FY18
as if the rate was in effect at that time. We believe that FY18
Adjusted Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform is useful to
investors as it allows investors to more easily compare FY19
guidance and results to FY18 results with a normalized tax rate.
This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
9/30/2017
12/31/2017
3/31/2018
6/30/2018
6/30/2018
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income
EPS
Income
EPS
Income
EPS
Income
EPS
Income
EPS
Net income, as reported
$
42,046
$
1.67
$
142,795
$
5.66
$
64,499
$
2.56
$
51,831
$
2.05
$
301,171
$
11.93
Remeasurement of deferred taxes
-
-
(94,831
)
(3.76
)
-
-
(1,438
)
(0.06
)
(96,269
)
(3.81
)
Transition tax on foreign earnings
-
-
9,676
0.38
-
-
-
-
9,676
0.38
Impact of tax rate change for full year
4,853
0.19
2,347
0.10
6,737
0.26
3,716
0.15
17,653
0.70
FY18 Adjusted Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform