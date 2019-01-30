CACI International : Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter and Raises Annual Guidance
0
01/30/2019 | 04:19pm EST
Record second quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, up 8.6 percent
Record second quarter operating income of $102.3 million, up 15.9
percent
Net income of $68.6 million
Contract awards of $1.3 billion, up 16.4 percent
Contract funding orders of $1.0 billion, up 33.6 percent
CACI International Inc (NYSE:
CACI), a leading information solutions and service provider to the
federal government, announced results today for its second fiscal
quarter ended December 31, 2018.
CEO Commentary and Outlook
Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and CEO, said, “We delivered another record
quarter of revenue and operating income and won $1.3 billion of contract
awards. We are also thrilled to announce our two most recent
acquisitions, which, combined with CACI, will deliver differentiated,
high-value, cutting-edge signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and
cyber operations products and solutions. We are raising full-year
revenue and net income guidance to account for the strong performance in
our core business and reflect the contribution of our new acquisitions.
We are confident in our ability to deliver our long-term organic revenue
growth and margin expansion commitments while continuing to generate
value for our customers and shareholders.”
Second Quarter Results as Reported
(in millions except per-share data)
Q2, FY19
Q2, FY18
% Change
Revenue
$1,181.6
$1,087.9
8.6%
Operating income
$102.3
$88.3
15.9%
Net income
$68.6
$142.8
-52.0%
Diluted earnings per share
$2.71
$5.66
-52.2%
Second Quarter Results Assuming Tax Reform was in Place for Fiscal
2018
(in millions except per-share data)
Q2, FY19
Q2, FY18
% Change
Revenue
$1,181.6
$1,087.9
8.6%
Operating income
$102.3
$88.3
15.9%
Net income, including the impact of Tax Reform(1)
$68.6
$60.0
14.4%
Diluted earnings per share including the impact of Tax Reform(1)
$2.71
$2.38
13.9%
(1)
See Reconciliation of FY18 Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform on page 11.
Revenue for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19) increased
compared to the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 (FY18) driven by new
business wins, on-contract growth, and acquired contracts. Operating
income growth was driven by strong program performance and indirect cost
control. GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share decreased due to
the impact of the passage in December 2017 of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act
(“Tax Reform”) on the second quarter of FY18 net income and diluted
earnings per share. In the year earlier period, net income and diluted
earnings per share benefited from a reduction in our net deferred tax
liability of $94.8 million due to the lower tax rate, partially offset
by a tax expense of $9.7 million associated with cumulative foreign
earnings. For a more meaningful comparison of our second quarter FY19
net income, see page 11 of this release for a reconciliation of second
quarter FY18 results assuming a full year of Tax Reform. Based on this
adjusted comparison, net income growth for the quarter was driven by the
same factors which drove operating income.
Net cash provided by operations in the second quarter of FY19 was $56.4
million. Operating cash flow was impacted by normal fluctuations as well
as lower collections due to closures of some government payment offices
in the last few days of the quarter. The lower cash collections
increased our accounts receivable balances as well as our Days Sales
Outstanding (DSO).
Additional Financial Metrics
Q2, FY19
Q2, FY18
% Change
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure (in millions) *
$122.3
$105.4
16.1%
Days sales outstanding **
73
61
*See Reconciliation of Net Income to Earnings before Interest,
Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization on page 10.
**The calculation of Days Sales Outstanding for Q2 FY19 excludes
amounts related to the Navy Systems Engineering business acquired
during our first fiscal quarter
Second Quarter Awards and Contract Funding Orders
Our contract awards in the quarter were $1.3 billion, which excludes
ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity
(IDIQ) contracts, and approximately 16% higher than the same period last
year. Approximately 70 percent of our awards were for new business. Some
notable awards during the quarter were:
A five-year task order, with a ceiling value of $318 million, to
deliver new electronic warfare and signals intelligence systems to a
Department of Defense customer.
A five-year, $125 million task order to design, develop, implement,
and maintain logistics systems for the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift
Command.
A five-year, $73 million prime contract to support systems and
computer engineering, research and development, integration, and
deployment of surface warfare systems for the Naval Surface Warfare
Center. The award is a result of CACI’s acquisition of the Systems
Engineering and Acquisition Support Services Business Unit.
A 30-month, $31.5 million prime contract to optimize and sustain the
Defense Enterprise Accounting and Management System (DEAMS), the Air
Force enterprise-wide financial solution. CACI will integrate legacy
Air Force financial management systems into a single system capable of
delivering accurate, reliable, timely and auditable financial
management information that complies with directives from the
secretary of defense.
A prime position on the nine-year, multiple-award Information
Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 Services (ITES-3S) IDIQ contract,
with a ceiling value of $12 billion, to offer a broad range of
end-to-end enterprise IT services to the U.S. Army.
Contract funding orders in the quarter were $1.0 billion, 33.6 percent
higher than the year earlier quarter. Total backlog at December 31, 2018
was $12.6 billion, a 15.7 percent increase over the year earlier. Funded
backlog at December 31, 2018 was $2.5 billion, 29.3 percent higher than
the year earlier.
Other Highlights:
CACI was ranked by Fortune magazine as a 2019 World’s
Most Admired Company, our eighth time on the list. The ranking
identifies companies that enjoy the strongest reputations as business
leaders that deliver innovative solutions and services with high
ethics and integrity. CACI
ranked sixth among IT
Services companies worldwide.
Chief Operating Officer John Mengucci was named to WashingtonExec’s Top
25 Execs to Watch. Mr. Mengucci was recognized as the driving
force in CACI’s market-based strategy and growth into products and
solutions.
CACI’s SkyTracker® Technology Suite was named
“Best-in-Class” among Industry
Innovators at Washington Technology’s Government
Innovation Awards. The awards recognize IT companies that apply
ingenuity and creativity in meeting their customers’ critical
challenges.
CACI was ranked second on Monster and Military.com’sBest
Companies for Veterans List for its strong percentage of veteran
hiring (47 percent of 2018 new hires), veterans in the workforce (37+
percent), and focus on assisting veterans as they transition into the
corporate world.
Dr. Warren R. Phillips, Lead Director on CACI’s Board of Directors,
was honored as a member of the National Association of Corporate
Directors Directorship 100 list of exemplary corporate directors,
reflecting the Board’s highly-credentialed leadership and ethical
governance.
CACI appointed Christopher A. Voci as Senior Vice President and
Corporate Controller, responsible for all aspects of accounting,
financial reporting, and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance.
Six Months Results as Reported
(in millions except per-share data)
Six Months, FY19
Six Months, FY18
% Change
Revenue
$2,347.5
$2,173.7
8.0%
Operating income
$201.9
$155.6
29.8%
Net income
$147.4
$184.8
-20.2%
Diluted earnings per share
$5.81
$7.33
-20.7%
Six Months Results Assuming Tax Reform was in Place for Fiscal 2018
(in millions except per-share data)
Six Months, FY19
Six Months, FY18
% Change
Revenue
$2,347.5
$2,173.7
8.0%
Operating income
$201.9
$155.6
29.8%
Net income including the impact of Tax Reform(1)
$147.4
$106.9
37.9%
Diluted earnings per share including the impact of Tax Reform(1)
$5.81
$4.24
37.0%
(1)
See Reconciliation of FY18 Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform on page 11.
Revenue in the first half of FY19 increased compared to the year earlier
period due primarily to new business wins, on-contract growth, and
acquired contracts. Operating income increased primarily due to the
factors noted above. GAAP net income decreased due to the impact of Tax
Reform in FY18. Net cash provided by operations in the first half of
FY19 was $139.5 million. For a more meaningful comparison of our first
half FY19 net income, see page 11 of this release for a reconciliation
of first half FY18 results assuming a full year of Tax Reform. Based on
this comparison, net income growth for the first half was driven by the
same factors which drove operating income plus additional tax savings.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the first half of FY19 was
$238.7 million, 26.0 percent higher than adjusted EBITDA of $189.4
million for the first half of FY18.
Subsequent Event
On January 30, 2019, we announced that we had entered into an agreement
to acquire LGS Innovations, a leading provider of signals intelligence
(SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW) and cyber products and solutions to
the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense with a legacy back
to Bell Labs; and acquired Mastodon Design, experts in the rapid design
of rugged SIGINT, EW, and cyber operations equipment. The acquisitions
will enable us to leverage their integrated technology and capabilities
to create scalable SIGINT, EW, and cyber products and solutions
providing advanced operational capabilities to our customers addressing
emerging near-peer threats.
CACI Raises its FY19 Annual Guidance
We are increasing and narrowing our revenue guidance range to reflect
improved performance in the core CACI business and an approximate $125
million revenue contribution from the two acquisitions. We are also
revising our FY19 Net Income guidance primarily due to expectations for
increases in the core CACI business profitability in the second half of
FY19, as well as stronger than anticipated second quarter results and
positive contributions of the two acquisitions. These will be partly
offset by approximately $13 million of one-time transaction costs, net
of tax.
The table below summarizes these changes and represents our views as of
January 30, 2019:
(In millions except for tax rate and earnings per share)
Current Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance
Previous Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance
Revenue
$4,875 - $5,025
$4,700 - $4,900
Net income
$255 - $265
$250 - $260
Effective corporate tax rate
21.2%
21.7%
Diluted earnings per share
$9.96 - $10.35
$9.77 - $10.16
Diluted weighted average shares
25.6
25.6
Conference Call Information
We have scheduled a conference call for 6:00 PM Eastern Time Wednesday,
January 30, 2019 during which members of our senior management team will
be making a brief presentation focusing on second quarter results and
operating trends followed by a question-and-answer session. You can
listen to the conference call and view the accompanying exhibits over
the Internet by logging on to http://investor.caci.com/news/#upcomingevent,
at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available over
the Internet and can be accessed through our homepage (www.caci.com)
by clicking on the CACI Investor Relations tab.
CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national
security missions and government transformation for Intelligence,
Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. A Fortune World’s Most Admired
Company, CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the
Russell 2000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. CACI’s sustained
commitment to ethics and integrity defines its corporate culture and
drives its success. With approximately 20,000 employees worldwide, CACI
provides dynamic career opportunities for military veterans and industry
professionals to support the nation’s most critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.
There are statements made herein which do not address historical
facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking
statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995.Such statements are subject to factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated
results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the
following: legal, regulatory, and political change successive
presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty;
changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations,
foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy;
regional and national economic conditions in the United States and
globally; terrorist activities or war; changes in interest rates;
currency fluctuations; significant fluctuations in the equity markets;
changes in our effective tax rate; failure to achieve contract awards in
connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for
new business; the risks and uncertainties associated with client
interest in and purchases of new products and/or services; continued
funding of U.S. government or other public sector projects, based on a
change in spending patterns, implementation of spending cuts
(sequestration) under the Budget Control Act of 2011, or any legislation
that amends or changes discretionary spending levels under that act;changes
in budgetary priorities or in the event of a priority need for funds,
such as homeland security; government contract procurement (such as bid
protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational
conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the results of
government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit
Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental
entities with cognizant oversight; individual business decisions of our
clients; paradigm shifts in technology; competitive factors such as
pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees
(particularly those with security clearances); market speculation
regarding our continued independence; material changes in laws or
regulations applicable to our businesses, particularly in connection
with (i) government contracts for services, (ii) outsourcing of
activities that have been performed by the government, and (iii)
competition for task orders under Government Wide Acquisition Contracts
(GWACs) and/or schedule contracts with the General Services
Administration; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation
of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the
operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our own ability to
achieve the objectives of near term or long range business plans; and
other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
CACI-Earnings Release
Selected Financial Data
CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
% Change
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
% Change
Revenue
$
1,181,641
$
1,087,860
8.6%
$
2,347,505
$
2,173,674
8.0%
Costs of revenue
Direct costs
790,849
727,160
8.8%
1,573,609
1,466,838
7.3%
Indirect costs and selling expenses
269,677
254,180
6.1%
534,434
515,424
3.7%
Depreciation and amortization
18,852
18,258
3.3%
37,599
35,846
4.9%
Total costs of revenue
1,079,378
999,598
8.0%
2,145,642
2,018,108
6.3%
Operating income
102,263
88,262
15.9%
201,863
155,566
29.8%
Interest expense and other, net
9,421
10,956
-14.0%
18,307
22,203
-17.5%
Income before income taxes
92,842
77,306
20.1%
183,556
133,363
37.6%
Income taxes
24,246
(65,489
)
-137.0%
36,127
(51,478
)
-170.2%
Net income
$
68,596
$
142,795
-52.0%
$
147,429
$
184,841
-20.2%
Basic earnings per share
$
2.76
$
5.80
-52.4%
$
5.95
$
7.53
-21.0%
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.71
$
5.66
-52.2%
$
5.81
$
7.33
-20.7%
Weighted average shares used in per share computations:
Basic
24,856
24,622
24,796
24,555
Diluted
25,338
25,211
25,381
25,228
Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
% Change
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
% Change
Operating income margin
8.7
%
8.1
%
8.6
%
7.2
%
Tax rate
26.1
%
-84.7
%
19.7
%
-38.6
%
Net income margin
5.8
%
13.1
%
6.3
%
8.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
122,315
$
105,389
16.1%
$
238,662
$
189,399
26.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
10.4
%
9.7
%
10.2
%
8.7
%
*See Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings before
Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization on page 10.
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
12/31/2018
6/30/2018
ASSETS:
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
70,728
$
66,194
Accounts receivable, net
1,016,968
806,871
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
69,717
58,126
Total current assets
1,157,413
931,191
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
2,890,305
2,862,590
Property and equipment, net
107,125
101,140
Other long-term assets
135,775
139,285
Total assets
$
4,290,618
$
4,034,206
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
46,920
$
46,920
Accounts payable
197,225
82,017
Accrued compensation and benefits
232,550
259,442
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
160,361
150,602
Total current liabilities
637,056
538,981
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,008,116
1,015,420
Other long-term liabilities
388,713
372,918
Total liabilities
2,033,885
1,927,319
Shareholders' equity
2,256,733
2,106,887
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,290,618
$
4,034,206
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
CACI International Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Six Months Ended
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
147,429
$
184,841
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
37,599
35,846
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,156
2,212
Stock-based compensation expense
12,047
12,389
Deferred income taxes
9,123
(83,212
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of
business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(136,177
)
7,367
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,739
)
(13,774
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
110,007
15,190
Accrued compensation and benefits
(27,116
)
(11,126
)
Income taxes receivable and payable
(10,781
)
(3,796
)
Long-term liabilities
(1,008
)
6,157
Net cash provided by operating activities
139,540
152,094
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(17,813
)
(22,013
)
Cash paid for business acquired, net of cash acquired
(91,151
)
(45,565
)
Other
1,876
3,484
Net cash used in investing activities
(107,088
)
(64,094
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net borrowings (payments) under credit facilities
(8,460
)
(81,983
)
Payment of contingent consideration
(616
)
(3,630
)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans
2,827
2,459
Repurchase of common stock
(2,756
)
(2,463
)
Payment of taxes for equity transactions
(18,039
)
(12,656
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(27,044
)
(98,273
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(874
)
1,062
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,534
(9,211
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
66,194
65,539
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
70,728
$
56,328
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
Revenue by Customer Type (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
$ Change
% Change
Department of Defense
$
834,797
70.6
%
$
733,838
67.5
%
$
100,959
13.8
%
Federal Civilian Agencies
287,915
24.4
%
296,265
27.2
%
(8,350
)
-2.8
%
Commercial and other
58,929
5.0
%
57,757
5.3
%
1,172
2.0
%
Total
$
1,181,641
100.0
%
$
1,087,860
100.0
%
$
93,781
8.6
%
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
$ Change
% Change
Department of Defense
$
1,653,063
70.4
%
$
1,461,717
67.3
%
$
191,346
13.1
%
Federal Civilian Agencies
580,117
24.7
%
602,836
27.7
%
(22,719
)
-3.8
%
Commercial and other
114,325
4.9
%
109,121
5.0
%
5,204
4.8
%
Total
$
2,347,505
100.0
%
$
2,173,674
100.0
%
$
173,831
8.0
%
Revenue by Contract Type (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
$ Change
% Change
Cost reimbursable
$
657,050
55.6
%
$
549,400
50.5
%
$
107,650
19.6
%
Fixed price
337,374
28.6
%
365,090
33.6
%
(27,716
)
-7.6
%
Time and materials
187,217
15.8
%
173,370
15.9
%
13,847
8.0
%
Total
$
1,181,641
100.0
%
$
1,087,860
100.0
%
$
93,781
8.6
%
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
$ Change
% Change
Cost reimbursable
$
1,298,577
55.3
%
$
1,103,129
50.7
%
$
195,448
17.7
%
Fixed price
681,378
29.0
%
723,283
33.3
%
(41,905
)
-5.8
%
Time and materials
367,550
15.7
%
347,262
16.0
%
20,288
5.8
%
Total
$
2,347,505
100.0
%
$
2,173,674
100.0
%
$
173,831
8.0
%
Revenue Received as a Prime versus Subcontractor (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
$ Change
% Change
Prime
$
1,091,956
92.4
%
$
1,016,769
93.5
%
$
75,187
7.4
%
Subcontractor
89,685
7.6
%
71,091
6.5
%
18,594
26.2
%
Total
$
1,181,641
100.0
%
$
1,087,860
100.0
%
$
93,781
8.6
%
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
$ Change
% Change
Prime
$
2,181,828
92.9
%
$
2,026,919
93.2
%
$
154,909
7.6
%
Subcontractor
165,677
7.1
%
146,755
6.8
%
18,922
12.9
%
Total
$
2,347,505
100.0
%
$
2,173,674
100.0
%
$
173,831
8.0
%
Contract Funding Orders Received (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
$ Change
% Change
Contract Funding Orders
$
1,002,591
$
750,330
$
252,261
33.6
%
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
$ Change
% Change
Contract Funding Orders
$
2,684,493
$
2,222,703
$
461,790
20.8
%
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings Before
Interest, Taxes, Depreciation
and Amortization (EBITDA)
(Unaudited)
The Company views Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, both
of which are defined as non-GAAP measures, as important indicators
of performance, consistent with the manner in which management
measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is
a commonly used non-GAAP measure when comparing our results with
those of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net
income plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and
amortization, and earnout adjustments. We consider Adjusted EBITDA
to be a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and
compare the ongoing operating performance of our business on a
consistent basis across reporting periods, as it eliminates the
effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets,
amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business
combinations, as well as the effect of earnout gains and losses,
which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating
performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA divided by
revenue. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in
isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in
accordance with GAAP.
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
% Change
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
% Change
Net income
$
68,596
$
142,795
-52.0
%
$
147,429
$
184,841
-20.2
%
Plus:
Income taxes
24,246
(65,489
)
-137.0
%
36,127
(51,478
)
-170.2
%
Interest income and expense, net
9,421
10,956
-14.0
%
18,307
22,203
-17.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
18,852
18,258
3.3
%
37,599
35,846
4.9
%
Earnout adjustments
1,200
(1,131
)
-206.1
%
(800
)
(2,013
)
-60.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
122,315
$
105,389
16.1
%
$
238,662
$
189,399
26.0
%
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
% Change
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
% Change
Revenue, as reported
$
1,181,641
$
1,087,860
8.6
%
$
2,347,505
$
2,173,674
8.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA
122,315
105,389
16.1
%
238,662
189,399
26.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.4
%
9.7
%
10.2
%
8.7
%
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
Reconciliation of FY18 Adjusted Net Income Assuming a
Full Year of Tax Reform
(Unaudited)
The Company views FY18 Adjusted Net Income Assuming a Full Year of
Tax Reform, a non-GAAP measure, as an important indicator of
performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures
and forecasts the Company’s performance. FY18 Adjusted Net Income
Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform is defined as GAAP net income
excluding (1) the one-time net benefit from Tax Reform consisting of
the remeasurement of deferred taxes, partially offset by transition
tax on cumulative foreign earnings, and including (2) the
application of the new lower federal tax rate of 21% to all of FY18
as if the rate was in effect at that time. We believe that FY18
Adjusted Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform is useful to
investors as it allows investors to more easily compare FY19 results
and guidance to FY18 results with a normalized tax rate. This
non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
9/30/2017
12/31/2017
3/31/2018
6/30/2018
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net income, as reported
$
42,046
$
1.67
$
142,795
$
5.66
$
64,499
$
2.56
$
51,831
$
2.05
Remeasurement of deferred taxes
-
-
(94,831
)
(3.76
)
-
-
(1,438
)
(0.06
)
Transition tax on foreign earnings
-
-
9,676
0.38
-
-
-
-
Impact of tax rate change for full year
4,853
0.19
2,347
0.10
6,737
0.26
3,716
0.15
FY18 Adjusted Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform
$
46,899
$
1.86
$
59,987
$
2.38
$
71,236
$
2.82
$
54,109
$
2.14
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
9/30/2017
12/31/2017
3/31/2018
6/30/2018
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net income, as reported
$
42,046
$
1.67
$
184,841
$
7.33
$
249,340
$
9.89
$
301,171
$
11.93
Remeasurement of deferred taxes*
-
-
(94,831
)
(3.76
)
$
(94,831
)
(3.76
)
(96,269
)
(3.81
)
Transition tax on foreign earnings
-
-
9,676
0.38
9,676
0.38
9,676
0.38
Impact of tax rate change for full year
4,853
0.19
7,200
0.29
13,937
0.55
17,653
0.70
FY18 Adjusted Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform