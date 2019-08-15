Log in
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
CACI International : Responds to Erroneous IRS Tax Liens

08/15/2019 | 11:32am EDT

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), announced today that it is providing information for its shareholders regarding erroneous federal tax liens against certain of its subsidiaries.

In August 2019, CACI learned that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had filed tax liens against seven CACI subsidiaries related to the purported failure of these entities to pay certain employment-related taxes during 2018. After reviewing the matter internally, CACI is providing our shareholders with facts regarding these federal tax liens and confirming that the tax liens are the result of administrative errors and that CACI and each of our subsidiaries have paid all taxes in a timely manner.

In 2017, CACI reorganized internally, resulting in the transfer of employees in several CACI subsidiaries to CACI, Inc. – Federal. As a result, those subsidiaries ceased to employ personnel as of December 31, 2017 and were no longer required to pay certain employment-related taxes during 2018. Instead, CACI, Inc. – Federal was responsible for payment of the employment-related taxes and did in fact make timely payment of those taxes. The fact that these subsidiaries ceased to employ personnel was not immediately recognized by the IRS, nor was the fact that CACI, Inc. – Federal had paid the employment- related taxes. As a result, the IRS filed $156 million in tax liens against these subsidiaries for certain employment-related taxes which the IRS expected that those subsidiaries would have paid in 2018.

CACI is in communication with the IRS to resolve the misunderstanding, and we have provided evidence to the IRS that CACI and each of our subsidiaries have paid the appropriate employment-related taxes for their personnel during the period in question. CACI will continue to work with the IRS to facilitate the resolution of this matter and the release of the tax liens. CACI is highly confident that the matter will be resolved favorably and without financial consequence.

About CACI

CACI delivers enterprise and mission outcomes to government clients by leveraging expertise, innovation, and technology. A Fortune World’s Most Admired Company, CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. CACI’s sustained commitment to ethics and integrity defines its corporate culture and drives its success. With approximately 22,000 employees worldwide, CACI provides dynamic career opportunities to support the nation’s most critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 626 M
EBIT 2020 461 M
Net income 2020 308 M
Debt 2020 1 126 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 5 154 M
Chart CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
CACI International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 229,42  $
Last Close Price 207,23  $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Phillip London Executive Chairman
John S. Mengucci Chief Operating Officer
Thomas A. Mutryn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel J. Doody Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC43.88%5 154
ACCENTURE32.59%119 126
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.47%116 271
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.19%115 639
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.67%71 097
VMWARE, INC.11.64%62 646
