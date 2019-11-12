CACI International : Supports Spookstock's Establishment of The Ken Asbury Mentorship Program

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today its support of the establishment of The Ken Asbury Mentorship Program by the Spookstock Foundation. The Foundation organizes concert fundraisers with all proceeds donated to support the well-being and educational needs of the children of fallen or severely wounded special operations warriors and intelligence community officers.

CACI is a national security company delivering expertise and technology to the intelligence community and Department of Defense customers. The company’s alignment to national security is shared in its long history of philanthropic support to charitable organizations dedicated to supporting veterans, wounded warriors, and STEM education.

The establishment of The Ken Asbury Mentorship Program in honor of Ken Asbury, former CACI President and Chief Executive Officer from 2013 until his retirement from the company in 2019. Under Ken’s leadership, CACI began its unwavering support to the Spookstock Foundation. Throughout his career and continuing today, Ken has been a vigilant champion of veterans and students. The Ken Asbury Mentorship Program will connect industry leaders and inspired students to prepare them for their academic, career, and life paths. CACI will support The Ken Asbury Mentorship Program through financial donations, leadership mentors, and internships.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is aligned with the missions of the intelligence and special operations communities to safeguard America’s security. We proudly support the future of the children of our fallen heroes through our support of the Ken Asbury Mentorship Program. All of us at CACI honor Ken for his phenomenal contributions to the leaders of tomorrow, the mission of the Spookstock Foundation, and our nation’s future.”

For more information about The Ken Asbury Mentorship Program contact Lori Davis, Chief Operating Officer at The Spookstock Foundation, (703) 626-8481 or LoriDavis@Spookstock.org.

CACI’s 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005183/en/