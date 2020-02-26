Cactus : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results 0 02/26/2020 | 07:41pm EST Send by mail :

Generated income from operations of $36.1 million;

Reported net income of $31.3 million (1) and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.38 (1) ;

and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.38 ; Generated net income, as adjusted (2) of $27.7 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (2) of $0.37;

of $27.7 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted of $0.37; Reported Adjusted EBITDA (3) and related margin (4) of $48.4 million and 34.5%, respectively; and

and related margin of $48.4 million and 34.5%, respectively; and Generated cash flow from operations during the fourth quarter of 2019 of $61.4 million. Financial Summary Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) (in thousands) Revenues $ 140,238 $ 160,808 $ 139,824 $ 628,414 $ 544,135 Income from operations $ 36,085 $ 47,123 $ 43,864 $ 183,150 $ 177,701 Operating income margin 25.7 % 29.3 % 31.4 % 29.1 % 32.7 % Net income (1) $ 31,274 $ 35,833 $ 38,683 $ 156,303 $ 150,281 Net income, as adjusted (2) $ 27,721 $ 36,097 $ 33,827 $ 139,862 $ 133,739 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 48,413 $ 58,819 $ 53,508 $ 228,999 $ 212,558 Adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 34.5 % 36.6 % 38.3 % 36.4 % 39.1 % (1) Net income during the fourth quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.8 million in additional income related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability and $2.7 million of net additional tax expenses associated with various non-routine items. Net income during the third quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $0.6 million in additional income related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability and $4.1 million in additional tax expenses related to the write-off of foreign tax credits and the reduction in expected future state tax benefits. Net income for the full year 2019 is inclusive of $5.3 million in additional income related to the revaluation of the tax receivable agreement liability, $1.0 million in offering related expenses and $2.6 million of net additional tax expenses associated with various non-routine items. (2) Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. These figures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC (“Cactus LLC”), its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables. (4) The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues. Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, “2019 was a record year for Cactus. Despite a larger than anticipated decline in the overall U.S. onshore rig count during the fourth quarter, our results were generally consistent with our expectations. The overall margin profile of the business remained strong, notwithstanding the typical seasonal slowdown in Field Service due in part to lower completions activity driven by E&P budget exhaustion. The quarter highlighted the Company’s ability to generate significant free cash flow, with cash growing by over $35 million during the period, net of nearly $7 million in dividend payments and associated distributions. “Looking to the first quarter of 2020, customers have again shown a willingness to quickly increase completion activity following the reset of budgets in January. We currently anticipate that revenue across all our business lines will increase relative to the fourth quarter of 2019. Additionally, the adoption of our new frac innovations has continued to progress during the first quarter.” Mr. Bender concluded, “During our time as a public entity, Cactus has demonstrated its ability to perform well in the face of a challenging market environment. Going forward, we believe the capital-light nature of the business will further separate us from our peers, and we expect 2020 to highlight our ability to gain market share at attractive margins and generate substantial free cash flow.” Revenue Categories Product Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands) Product revenue $ 83,371 $ 92,582 $ 78,901 Gross profit $ 31,059 $ 34,814 $ 33,123 Gross margin 37.3 % 37.6 % 42.0 % Fourth quarter 2019 product revenue decreased $9.2 million, or 9.9%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead equipment and production related equipment decreased due to reduced activity from our customers. Gross profit decreased $3.8 million, or 10.8%, sequentially, with margins declining 30 basis points. Cactus’ estimated market share(1) increased to 30.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 28.6% during the third quarter of 2019 and 27.8% during the fourth quarter of 2018. (1) Additional information regarding market share is located in the Supplemental Information tables. Rental Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands) Rental revenue $ 28,215 $ 35,528 $ 31,194 Gross profit $ 12,821 $ 18,334 $ 17,656 Gross margin 45.4 % 51.6 % 56.6 % Fourth quarter 2019 rental revenue decreased $7.3 million, or 20.6%, sequentially, as budget exhaustion led to reduced completion activity from the Company’s customers. Gross profit decreased $5.5 million, or 30.1%, sequentially and margins decreased 620 basis points due to lower revenue and an increase in depreciation expense. Field Service and Other Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands) Field service and other revenue $ 28,652 $ 32,698 $ 29,729 Gross profit $ 4,594 $ 7,323 $ 3,598 Gross margin 16.0 % 22.4 % 12.1 % Fourth quarter 2019 field service and other revenue decreased $4.0 million, or 12.4%, sequentially, as lower customer activity drove a decline in associated billable hours and ancillary services. Gross profit decreased $2.7 million with margins declining by 640 basis points sequentially due to lower labor utilization during the quarter, largely due to the impacts of holidays and lower customer activity. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (“SG&A”) SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $12.4 million (8.8% of revenues), compared to $13.3 million (8.3% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2019 and $10.5 million (7.5% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2018. The sequential decrease was due to reduced incentive compensation expense, professional fees and other costs. Liquidity, Capital Expenditures and Supply Chain As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $202.6 million of cash, no bank debt outstanding and the full $75.0 million of capacity available under its revolving credit facility. Operating cash flow was $61.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, attributable to strong operating results and a reduction in working capital. During the fourth quarter, the Company made its first regular dividend payment. Net capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $18.2 million, driven largely by additions to the Company’s fleet of rental equipment, including recent innovations. Net capital expenditures for the full year 2019 were $55.9 million. For the full year 2020, the Company expects net capital expenditures to be in the range of $30 to $40 million. Although travel restrictions, quarantines and other measures being taken by the Chinese government in response to the recent coronavirus outbreak affected our Chinese supply chain in February, we do not expect a material impact to first quarter results. Should there be additional measures taken by the Chinese government in response to negative developments in the outbreak, it could impact our future operating results. Based on events to date, Cactus believes it has sufficient inventory to meet customer demand in the near term. The Company is monitoring conditions closely and believes progress is being made toward returning our supply chain to full capacity. Conference Call Details The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results tomorrow, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 2489677. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the end of the call. About Cactus, Inc. Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia. Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Cactus’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” “will,” “hope” or other similar words and include the Company’s expectation of future performance contained herein. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or state other “forward-looking” information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which can be affected by assumptions used or by known risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other factors noted in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues Product revenue $ 83,371 $ 78,901 $ 357,087 $ 290,496 Rental revenue 28,215 31,194 141,816 133,418 Field service and other revenue 28,652 29,729 129,511 120,221 Total revenues 140,238 139,824 628,414 544,135 Costs and expenses Cost of product revenue 52,312 45,778 220,615 174,675 Cost of rental revenue 15,394 13,538 69,829 55,015 Cost of field service and other revenue 24,058 26,131 103,163 96,215 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,389 10,513 51,657 40,529 Total costs and expenses 104,153 95,960 445,264 366,434 Income from operations 36,085 43,864 183,150 177,701 Interest income (expense), net 390 (225 ) 879 (3,595 ) Other income (expense), net 4,778 - 4,294 (4,305 ) Income before income taxes 41,253 43,639 188,323 169,801 Income tax expense 9,979 4,956 32,020 19,520 Net income $ 31,274 $ 38,683 $ 156,303 $ 150,281 Less: pre-IPO net income attributable to Cactus LLC - - - 13,648 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 13,216 21,759 70,691 84,950 Net income attributable to Cactus Inc. $ 18,058 $ 16,924 $ 85,612 $ 51,683 Earnings per Class A share - basic $ 0.38 $ 0.45 $ 1.90 $ 1.60 Earnings per Class A share - diluted (a) $ 0.38 $ 0.44 $ 1.88 $ 1.58 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 47,128 37,650 44,983 32,329 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (a) 75,405 38,081 75,353 32,695 (a) Dilution for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes an additional $13.6 million and $73.7 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24% and 28.0 million and 30.1 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock, respectively, plus the effect of dilutive securities. Dilution for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 excludes 37.2 million and 42.6 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock, respectively, as the effect would be anti-dilutive. Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,603 $ 70,841 Accounts receivable, net 87,865 92,269 Inventories 113,371 99,837 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,044 11,558 Total current assets 414,883 274,505 Property and equipment, net 161,748 142,054 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 26,561 - Goodwill 7,824 7,824 Deferred tax asset, net 222,545 159,053 Other noncurrent assets 1,403 1,308 Total assets $ 834,964 $ 584,744 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 40,957 $ 42,047 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,067 15,650 Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement 14,630 9,574 Finance lease obligations, current portion 6,735 7,353 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,737 - Total current liabilities 91,126 74,624 Deferred tax liability, net 1,348 1,036 Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 201,902 138,015 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 3,910 8,741 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 20,283 - Total liabilities 318,569 222,416 Equity 516,395 362,328 Total liabilities and equity $ 834,964 $ 584,744 Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 156,303 $ 150,281 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38,854 30,153 Debt discount and deferred financing cost amortization 168 275 Stock-based compensation 6,995 4,704 Provision for bad debts 355 - Inventory obsolescence 2,552 1,451 Loss on disposal of assets 236 886 Deferred income taxes 25,403 15,201 Loss on debt extinguishment - 4,305 Gain from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement (5,336 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,204 (8,105 ) Inventories (17,592 ) (38,227 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 438 (6,509 ) Accounts payable (607 ) 7,651 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,994 5,114 Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement (9,335 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 209,632 167,180 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures and other (59,703 ) (70,053 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 3,755 1,899 Net cash used in investing activities (55,948 ) (68,154 ) Cash flows from financing activities Principal payments on long-term debt - (248,529 ) Payment of deferred financing costs - (840 ) Payments on finance leases (7,484 ) (6,274 ) Net proceeds from equity offerings - 828,168 Dividends paid to Class A common stock shareholders (4,244 ) - Distributions to members (8,392 ) (31,848 ) Redemptions of CW Units - (575,681 ) Repurchase of shares (1,549 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (21,669 ) (35,004 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (253 ) (755 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 131,762 63,267 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 70,841 7,574 End of period $ 202,603 $ 70,841 Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(1) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 31,274 $ 35,833 $ 38,683 Adjustments: Other non-operating income, pre-tax (2) (4,778 ) (558 ) - Income tax expense differential (3) 1,225 822 (4,856 ) Net income, as adjusted (1) $ 27,721 $ 36,097 $ 33,827 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (1) $ 0.37 $ 0.48 $ 0.45 Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (4) 75,405 75,340 75,321 Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 156,303 $ 150,281 Adjustments: Other non-operating income, pre-tax (2) (5,336 ) - Secondary offering related expenses, pre-tax (5) 1,042 - Term loan interest, pre-tax (6) - 2,284 Loss on debt extinguishment, pre-tax (7) - 4,305 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax (8) - (417 ) Income tax expense differential (3) (12,147 ) (22,714 ) Net income, as adjusted (1) $ 139,862 $ 133,739 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (1) $ 1.86 $ 1.78 Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (4) 75,353 75,256 (1) Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements. Cactus defines net income, as adjusted as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus LLC, its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Net income, as adjusted, also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus defines diluted earnings per share, as adjusted as net income, as adjusted divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted. The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period. (2) Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement. (3) Represents the increase or decrease in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of Cactus LLC at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for pre-tax items listed above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 24.0% on income before income taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 22.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. (4) Reflects 47.1, 47.1, and 37.7 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock and 28.0, 28.0 and 37.2 million of additional shares for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 45.0 and 32.3 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock and 30.1 and 42.6 million of additional shares for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and canceled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities. (5) Reflects fees and expenses recorded in first quarter 2019 in connection with the offering of Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders, excluding underwriting discounts and selling commissions incurred by the selling stockholders. (6) Reflects the removal of the term loan interest expense recorded during first quarter 2018 as the term loan was repaid in full in conjunction with the IPO. (7) Reflects the removal of the loss on debt extinguishment recorded in first quarter 2018. (8) Represents the additional stock-based compensation expense that would have been recorded during the first quarter assuming the restricted stock unit awards were issued as of January 1, 2018. Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(1) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net income $ 31,274 $ 35,833 $ 38,683 Interest (income) expense, net (390 ) (373 ) 225 Income tax expense 9,979 12,221 4,956 Depreciation and amortization 10,590 10,007 8,324 EBITDA (1) 51,453 57,688 52,188 Other non-operating income (2) (4,778 ) (558 ) - Stock-based compensation 1,738 1,689 1,320 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 48,413 $ 58,819 $ 53,508 Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net income $ 156,303 $ 150,281 Interest (income) expense, net (879 ) 3,595 Income tax expense 32,020 19,520 Depreciation and amortization 38,854 30,153 EBITDA (1) 226,298 203,549 Other non-operating income (2) (5,336 ) - Secondary offering related expenses 1,042 - Loss on debt extinguishment - 4,305 Stock-based compensation 6,995 4,704 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 228,999 $ 212,558 (1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non‑GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined above. Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. (2) Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement. Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information Depreciation and Amortization by Category (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands) Cost of product revenue $ 893 $ 884 $ 901 Cost of rental revenue 7,014 6,384 4,939 Cost of field service and other revenue 2,500 2,558 2,358 Selling, general and administrative expenses 183 181 126 Total depreciation and amortization $ 10,590 $ 10,007 $ 8,324 Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Cost of product revenue $ 3,304 $ 3,262 Cost of rental revenue 24,881 17,997 Cost of field service and other revenue 9,986 8,456 Selling, general and administrative expenses 683 438 Total depreciation and amortization $ 38,854 $ 30,153 Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information Estimated Market Share(1) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed 246 256 291 Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average 796 894 1,048 Market share (1) 30.9 % 28.6 % 27.8 % (1) Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus defines as the number of active U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of mid-month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products sold and the corresponding services it provides. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226006051/en/

