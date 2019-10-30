Cactus : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results and Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend
0
10/30/2019 | 07:54pm EDT
Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019 and the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend.
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
Reported revenue of $160.8 million;
Generated income from operations of $47.1 million;
Reported net income of $35.8 million(1) and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.41(1)
Generated net income, as adjusted(2) of $36.1 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(2) of $0.48;
Reported Adjusted EBITDA(3) and related margin(4) of $58.8 million and 36.6%, respectively;
Generated cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2019 of $49.9 million; and
The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share.
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
(in thousands)
Revenues
$
160,808
$
168,493
$
150,658
Income from operations
$
47,123
$
51,450
$
52,133
Operating income margin
29.3%
30.5%
34.6%
Net income (1)(5)
$
35,833
$
40,750
$
43,648
Net income, as adjusted (2)
$
36,097
$
39,173
$
39,157
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
58,819
$
62,718
$
61,261
Adjusted EBITDA margin (4)
36.6%
37.2%
40.7%
(1)
Net income during the third quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.1 million in additional tax expenses related to the write-off of foreign tax credits and the reduction in expected future state tax benefits.
(2)
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. These figures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC (“Cactus LLC”), its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables.
(4)
The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues.
(5)
Net income for the second quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.0 million in additional tax expense related to a valuation allowance accrual.
Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, “I am pleased with our results for the third quarter, as the company exhibited resiliency in the face of declining activity with revenues outperforming the trajectory of the U.S. rig count. We continued to demonstrate the differentiated nature of our products and service execution, which has enabled us to maintain our attractive margin profile. Despite softness in overall completion activity, we are pleased with customer acceptance of our recent rental innovations. Once again, the quarter highlighted the Company’s ability to generate significant free cash flow, with cash growing by over $36 million during the period.
“Looking to the fourth quarter, lower drilling and completion activity is expected to reduce company revenues, though the impact will be mitigated somewhat as our October Product market share has improved from third quarter levels. While the impact of Section 301 tariffs and the typical seasonality in Field Service present potential margin headwinds, we will continue to operate with a focus on reducing costs and believe the impact of the tariffs will be less severe than previously anticipated.”
Mr. Bender concluded, “As always, we will maintain our focus on generating free cash flow and attractive returns on capital employed. A lower activity environment should highlight our ability to responsibly manage spending and expenses while generating substantial free cash flow. With this and our strong balance sheet in mind, I am pleased to announce that our board has authorized the introduction of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share, which highlights our ability to return cash to shareholders.”
Revenue Categories
Product
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
(in thousands)
Product revenue
$
92,582
$
94,494
$
79,388
Gross profit
$
34,814
$
36,977
$
32,572
Gross margin
37.6%
39.1%
41.0%
Third quarter 2019 product revenue decreased $1.9 million, or 2.0%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead equipment and production related equipment decreased due to reduced drilling and completion activity from our customers. Gross profit decreased $2.2 million, or 5.8%, sequentially, with margins declining 150 basis points primarily due to the impact of additional Section 301 tariffs. Cactus’ estimated market share(1) was 28.6% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 29.4% during the second quarter of 2019.
(1)
Additional information regarding market share is located in the Supplemental Information tables.
Rental
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
(in thousands)
Rental revenue
$
35,528
$
39,576
$
38,135
Gross profit
$
18,334
$
20,126
$
22,786
Gross margin
51.6%
50.9%
59.8%
Third quarter 2019 rental revenue decreased $4.0 million, or 10.2%, sequentially, following a decrease in completion activity from the Company’s customers. Gross profit decreased $1.8 million sequentially due to lower revenue and an increase in depreciation expense. Margins increased 70 basis points, primarily due to a reduction in costs associated with the utilization of assets, which more than offset increased depreciation expense.
Field Service and Other
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
(in thousands)
Field service and other revenue
$
32,698
$
34,423
$
33,135
Gross profit
$
7,323
$
7,599
$
7,826
Gross margin
22.4%
22.1%
23.6%
Third quarter 2019 field service and other revenue decreased $1.7 million, or 5.0%, sequentially, as lower customer activity drove a decline in associated billable hours and ancillary services. Gross profit decreased $0.3 million, or 3.6%, sequentially.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (“SG&A”)
SG&A for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.3 million (8.3% of revenues), compared to $13.3 million (7.9% of revenues) for the second quarter of 2019 and $11.1 million (7.3% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2018.
Liquidity and Capital Expenditures
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $167.5 million of cash, no bank debt outstanding and the full $75.0 million of capacity available under its revolving credit facility. Operating cash flow was $49.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, attributable to strong operating results and working capital metrics.
Net capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 were $9.0 million, driven largely by additions to the Company’s fleet of rental equipment, including recent innovations. For the full year 2019, the Company expects net capital expenditures to be in the range of $50 to $55 million.
Quarterly Dividend
Cactus today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the initiation of a regular quarterly cash dividend. On October 29, 2019, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on December 19, 2019 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on December 2, 2019. A corresponding distribution of $0.09 per CW Unit has been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC, which will have the same record and payment dates as applicable to the dividend declared with respect to the Company’s Class A common stock.
Mr. Bender added, “Cactus’ variable cost business model has demonstrated its ability to generate free cash flow through the cycle. Given our strong balance sheet and continued cash generation, we are well positioned to return cash to shareholders. The implementation of a quarterly dividend, which we hope to grow over time, reflects the confidence we have in our business.”
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenues
Product revenue
$
92,582
$
79,388
$
273,716
$
211,595
Rental revenue
35,528
38,135
113,601
102,224
Field service and other revenue
32,698
33,135
100,859
90,492
Total revenues
160,808
150,658
488,176
404,311
Costs and expenses
Cost of product revenue
57,768
46,816
168,303
128,897
Cost of rental revenue
17,194
15,349
54,435
41,477
Cost of field service and other revenue
25,375
25,309
79,105
70,084
Selling, general and administrative expenses
13,348
11,051
39,268
30,016
Total costs and expenses
113,685
98,525
341,111
270,474
Income from operations
47,123
52,133
147,065
133,837
Interest income (expense), net
373
(270
)
489
(3,370
)
Other income (expense), net
558
-
(484
)
(4,305
)
Income before income taxes
48,054
51,863
147,070
126,162
Income tax expense
12,221
8,215
22,041
14,564
Net income
$
35,833
$
43,648
$
125,029
$
111,598
Less: pre-IPO net income attributable to Cactus LLC
-
-
-
13,648
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
16,494
24,976
57,475
63,191
Net income attributable to Cactus Inc.
$
19,339
$
18,672
$
67,554
$
34,759
Earnings per Class A share - basic
$
0.41
$
0.52
$
1.53
$
1.15
Earnings per Class A share - diluted (a)
$
0.41
$
0.52
$
1.50
$
1.14
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
47,095
35,821
44,260
30,182
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (a)
47,322
36,229
75,337
30,522
(a)
Dilution for the three months ended September 30, 2019 excludes 28.0 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock as the effect would be anti-dilutive. Dilution for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes an additional $60.1 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24%, and 30.8 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the effect of dilutive securities. Dilution for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 excludes 39.1 million and 44.7 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock, respectively, as the effect would be anti-dilutive.
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
167,545
$
70,841
Accounts receivable, net
100,305
92,269
Inventories
111,590
99,837
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,510
11,558
Total current assets
386,950
274,505
Property and equipment, net
157,124
142,054
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
26,537
-
Goodwill
7,824
7,824
Deferred tax asset, net
231,224
159,053
Other noncurrent assets
1,478
1,308
Total assets
$
811,137
$
584,744
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
40,959
$
42,047
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
19,706
15,650
Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement
14,815
9,574
Finance lease obligations, current portion
7,361
7,353
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
6,739
-
Total current liabilities
89,580
74,624
Deferred tax liability, net
822
1,036
Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion
206,105
138,015
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
5,339
8,741
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
20,232
-
Total liabilities
322,078
222,416
Equity
489,059
362,328
Total liabilities and equity
$
811,137
$
584,744
Cactus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
125,029
$
111,598
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
28,264
21,829
Debt discount and deferred loan cost amortization
126
229
Stock-based compensation
5,257
3,384
Provision for bad debts
255
-
Inventory obsolescence
1,708
932
Loss on disposal of assets
820
1,759
Deferred income taxes
15,072
11,762
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
4,305
Gain from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement
(558
)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(8,326
)
(21,761
)
Inventories
(14,513
)
(22,866
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
4,032
(3,835
)
Accounts payable
(4,334
)
8,108
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
4,694
6,906
Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement
(9,335
)
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
148,191
122,350
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures and other
(40,526
)
(55,720
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
2,811
1,313
Net cash used in investing activities
(37,715
)
(54,407
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Principal payments on long-term debt
-
(248,529
)
Payment of deferred financing costs
-
(576
)
Payments on finance leases
(5,660
)
(4,456
)
Net proceeds from equity offerings
-
828,168
Distributions to members
(5,853
)
(31,848
)
Redemption of CW Units
-
(575,681
)
Repurchase of shares
(1,529
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(13,042
)
(32,922
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(730
)
(614
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
96,704
34,407
Cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of period
70,841
7,574
End of period
$
167,545
$
41,981
Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(1)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
35,833
$
40,750
$
43,648
Adjustments:
Other non-operating (income) expense (2)
(558
)
-
-
Income tax expense differential (3)
822
(1,577
)
(4,491
)
Net income, as adjusted (1)
$
36,097
$
39,173
$
39,157
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (1)
$
0.48
$
0.52
$
0.52
Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (4)
75,340
75,375
75,298
(1)
Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements. Cactus defines net income, as adjusted as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus LLC, its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Net income, as adjusted, also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus defines diluted earnings per share, as adjusted as net income, as adjusted divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted. The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period.
(2)
Represents a non-cash adjustment for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.
(3)
Represents the increase or decrease in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of Cactus LLC at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for item (2) above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 24.0% on income before income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and 24.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
(4)
Reflects 47,095, 46,881, and 35,821 weighted average shares of Class A common stock and 28,018, 28,230 and 39,069 of additional shares for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and canceled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities.
Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
(in thousands)
Net income
$
35,833
$
40,750
$
43,648
Interest (income) expense, net
(373
)
(93
)
270
Income tax expense
12,221
10,793
8,215
Depreciation and amortization
10,007
9,376
7,841
EBITDA (1)
57,688
60,826
59,974
Other non-operating (income) expense (2)
(558
)
-
-
Stock-based compensation
1,689
1,892
1,287
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
58,819
$
62,718
$
61,261
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
(in thousands)
Net income
$
125,029
$
111,598
Interest (income) expense, net
(489
)
3,370
Income tax expense
22,041
14,564
Depreciation and amortization
28,264
21,829
EBITDA (1)
174,845
151,361
Other non-operating (income) expense (2)
(558
)
-
Secondary offering related expenses
1,042
-
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
4,305
Stock-based compensation
5,257
3,384
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
180,586
$
159,050
(1)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non‑GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined above.
Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business.
(2)
Represents a non-cash adjustment for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement.
Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information
Depreciation and Amortization by Category
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
(in thousands)
Cost of product revenue
$
884
$
762
$
792
Cost of rental revenue
6,384
5,966
4,671
Cost of field service and other revenue
2,558
2,478
2,269
Selling, general and administrative expenses
181
170
109
Total depreciation and amortization
$
10,007
$
9,376
$
7,841
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
(in thousands)
Cost of product revenue
$
2,411
$
2,361
Cost of rental revenue
17,867
13,058
Cost of field service and other revenue
7,486
6,098
Selling, general and administrative expenses
500
312
Total depreciation and amortization
$
28,264
$
21,829
Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information
Estimated Market Share(1)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed
256
283
282
Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average
894
963
1,029
Market share (1)
28.6%
29.4%
27.4%
(1)
Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus defines as the number of active U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of mid month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products sold and the corresponding services it provides.