Cactus : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results and Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019 and the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend. Third Quarter 2019 Highlights Reported revenue of $160.8 million;

Generated income from operations of $47.1 million;

Reported net income of $35.8 million (1) and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.41 (1)

and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.41 Generated net income, as adjusted (2) of $36.1 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (2) of $0.48;

of $36.1 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted of $0.48; Reported Adjusted EBITDA (3) and related margin (4) of $58.8 million and 36.6%, respectively;

and related margin of $58.8 million and 36.6%, respectively; Generated cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2019 of $49.9 million; and

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share. Financial Summary Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands) Revenues $ 160,808 $ 168,493 $ 150,658 Income from operations $ 47,123 $ 51,450 $ 52,133 Operating income margin 29.3% 30.5% 34.6% Net income (1)(5) $ 35,833 $ 40,750 $ 43,648 Net income, as adjusted (2) $ 36,097 $ 39,173 $ 39,157 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 58,819 $ 62,718 $ 61,261 Adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 36.6% 37.2% 40.7% (1) Net income during the third quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.1 million in additional tax expenses related to the write-off of foreign tax credits and the reduction in expected future state tax benefits. (2) Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. These figures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus Wellhead, LLC (“Cactus LLC”), its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables. (4) The percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Revenues. (5) Net income for the second quarter of 2019 is inclusive of $4.0 million in additional tax expense related to a valuation allowance accrual. Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, “I am pleased with our results for the third quarter, as the company exhibited resiliency in the face of declining activity with revenues outperforming the trajectory of the U.S. rig count. We continued to demonstrate the differentiated nature of our products and service execution, which has enabled us to maintain our attractive margin profile. Despite softness in overall completion activity, we are pleased with customer acceptance of our recent rental innovations. Once again, the quarter highlighted the Company’s ability to generate significant free cash flow, with cash growing by over $36 million during the period. “Looking to the fourth quarter, lower drilling and completion activity is expected to reduce company revenues, though the impact will be mitigated somewhat as our October Product market share has improved from third quarter levels. While the impact of Section 301 tariffs and the typical seasonality in Field Service present potential margin headwinds, we will continue to operate with a focus on reducing costs and believe the impact of the tariffs will be less severe than previously anticipated.” Mr. Bender concluded, “As always, we will maintain our focus on generating free cash flow and attractive returns on capital employed. A lower activity environment should highlight our ability to responsibly manage spending and expenses while generating substantial free cash flow. With this and our strong balance sheet in mind, I am pleased to announce that our board has authorized the introduction of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share, which highlights our ability to return cash to shareholders.” Revenue Categories Product Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands) Product revenue $ 92,582 $ 94,494 $ 79,388 Gross profit $ 34,814 $ 36,977 $ 32,572 Gross margin 37.6% 39.1% 41.0% Third quarter 2019 product revenue decreased $1.9 million, or 2.0%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead equipment and production related equipment decreased due to reduced drilling and completion activity from our customers. Gross profit decreased $2.2 million, or 5.8%, sequentially, with margins declining 150 basis points primarily due to the impact of additional Section 301 tariffs. Cactus’ estimated market share(1) was 28.6% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 29.4% during the second quarter of 2019. (1) Additional information regarding market share is located in the Supplemental Information tables. Rental Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands) Rental revenue $ 35,528 $ 39,576 $ 38,135 Gross profit $ 18,334 $ 20,126 $ 22,786 Gross margin 51.6% 50.9% 59.8% Third quarter 2019 rental revenue decreased $4.0 million, or 10.2%, sequentially, following a decrease in completion activity from the Company’s customers. Gross profit decreased $1.8 million sequentially due to lower revenue and an increase in depreciation expense. Margins increased 70 basis points, primarily due to a reduction in costs associated with the utilization of assets, which more than offset increased depreciation expense. Field Service and Other Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands) Field service and other revenue $ 32,698 $ 34,423 $ 33,135 Gross profit $ 7,323 $ 7,599 $ 7,826 Gross margin 22.4% 22.1% 23.6% Third quarter 2019 field service and other revenue decreased $1.7 million, or 5.0%, sequentially, as lower customer activity drove a decline in associated billable hours and ancillary services. Gross profit decreased $0.3 million, or 3.6%, sequentially. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (“SG&A”) SG&A for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.3 million (8.3% of revenues), compared to $13.3 million (7.9% of revenues) for the second quarter of 2019 and $11.1 million (7.3% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2018. Liquidity and Capital Expenditures As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $167.5 million of cash, no bank debt outstanding and the full $75.0 million of capacity available under its revolving credit facility. Operating cash flow was $49.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, attributable to strong operating results and working capital metrics. Net capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 were $9.0 million, driven largely by additions to the Company’s fleet of rental equipment, including recent innovations. For the full year 2019, the Company expects net capital expenditures to be in the range of $50 to $55 million. Quarterly Dividend Cactus today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the initiation of a regular quarterly cash dividend. On October 29, 2019, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on December 19, 2019 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on December 2, 2019. A corresponding distribution of $0.09 per CW Unit has been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC, which will have the same record and payment dates as applicable to the dividend declared with respect to the Company’s Class A common stock. Mr. Bender added, “Cactus’ variable cost business model has demonstrated its ability to generate free cash flow through the cycle. Given our strong balance sheet and continued cash generation, we are well positioned to return cash to shareholders. The implementation of a quarterly dividend, which we hope to grow over time, reflects the confidence we have in our business.” Conference Call Details The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 9897427. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the end of the call. About Cactus, Inc. Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia. Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Cactus’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” “will,” “hope” or other similar words and include the Company’s expectation of future performance contained herein. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or state other “forward-looking” information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which can be affected by assumptions used or by known risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other factors noted in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues Product revenue $ 92,582 $ 79,388 $ 273,716 $ 211,595 Rental revenue 35,528 38,135 113,601 102,224 Field service and other revenue 32,698 33,135 100,859 90,492 Total revenues 160,808 150,658 488,176 404,311 Costs and expenses Cost of product revenue 57,768 46,816 168,303 128,897 Cost of rental revenue 17,194 15,349 54,435 41,477 Cost of field service and other revenue 25,375 25,309 79,105 70,084 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,348 11,051 39,268 30,016 Total costs and expenses 113,685 98,525 341,111 270,474 Income from operations 47,123 52,133 147,065 133,837 Interest income (expense), net 373 (270 ) 489 (3,370 ) Other income (expense), net 558 - (484 ) (4,305 ) Income before income taxes 48,054 51,863 147,070 126,162 Income tax expense 12,221 8,215 22,041 14,564 Net income $ 35,833 $ 43,648 $ 125,029 $ 111,598 Less: pre-IPO net income attributable to Cactus LLC - - - 13,648 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 16,494 24,976 57,475 63,191 Net income attributable to Cactus Inc. $ 19,339 $ 18,672 $ 67,554 $ 34,759 Earnings per Class A share - basic $ 0.41 $ 0.52 $ 1.53 $ 1.15 Earnings per Class A share - diluted (a) $ 0.41 $ 0.52 $ 1.50 $ 1.14 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 47,095 35,821 44,260 30,182 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (a) 47,322 36,229 75,337 30,522 (a) Dilution for the three months ended September 30, 2019 excludes 28.0 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock as the effect would be anti-dilutive. Dilution for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes an additional $60.1 million of pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24%, and 30.8 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock plus the effect of dilutive securities. Dilution for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 excludes 39.1 million and 44.7 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock, respectively, as the effect would be anti-dilutive. Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,545 $ 70,841 Accounts receivable, net 100,305 92,269 Inventories 111,590 99,837 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,510 11,558 Total current assets 386,950 274,505 Property and equipment, net 157,124 142,054 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 26,537 - Goodwill 7,824 7,824 Deferred tax asset, net 231,224 159,053 Other noncurrent assets 1,478 1,308 Total assets $ 811,137 $ 584,744 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 40,959 $ 42,047 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,706 15,650 Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement 14,815 9,574 Finance lease obligations, current portion 7,361 7,353 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,739 - Total current liabilities 89,580 74,624 Deferred tax liability, net 822 1,036 Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 206,105 138,015 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 5,339 8,741 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 20,232 - Total liabilities 322,078 222,416 Equity 489,059 362,328 Total liabilities and equity $ 811,137 $ 584,744 Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 125,029 $ 111,598 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 28,264 21,829 Debt discount and deferred loan cost amortization 126 229 Stock-based compensation 5,257 3,384 Provision for bad debts 255 - Inventory obsolescence 1,708 932 Loss on disposal of assets 820 1,759 Deferred income taxes 15,072 11,762 Loss on debt extinguishment - 4,305 Gain from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement (558 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,326 ) (21,761 ) Inventories (14,513 ) (22,866 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,032 (3,835 ) Accounts payable (4,334 ) 8,108 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,694 6,906 Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement (9,335 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 148,191 122,350 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures and other (40,526 ) (55,720 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 2,811 1,313 Net cash used in investing activities (37,715 ) (54,407 ) Cash flows from financing activities Principal payments on long-term debt - (248,529 ) Payment of deferred financing costs - (576 ) Payments on finance leases (5,660 ) (4,456 ) Net proceeds from equity offerings - 828,168 Distributions to members (5,853 ) (31,848 ) Redemption of CW Units - (575,681 ) Repurchase of shares (1,529 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (13,042 ) (32,922 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (730 ) (614 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 96,704 34,407 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 70,841 7,574 End of period $ 167,545 $ 41,981 Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted(1) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 35,833 $ 40,750 $ 43,648 Adjustments: Other non-operating (income) expense (2) (558 ) - - Income tax expense differential (3) 822 (1,577 ) (4,491 ) Net income, as adjusted (1) $ 36,097 $ 39,173 $ 39,157 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (1) $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted (4) 75,340 75,375 75,298 (1) Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Net income, as adjusted and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements. Cactus defines net income, as adjusted as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in Cactus LLC, its operating subsidiary, at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Net income, as adjusted, also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus defines diluted earnings per share, as adjusted as net income, as adjusted divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted. The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period. (2) Represents a non-cash adjustment for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement. (3) Represents the increase or decrease in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of Cactus LLC at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for item (2) above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 24.0% on income before income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and 24.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. (4) Reflects 47,095, 46,881, and 35,821 weighted average shares of Class A common stock and 28,018, 28,230 and 39,069 of additional shares for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and canceled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities. Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(1) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands) Net income $ 35,833 $ 40,750 $ 43,648 Interest (income) expense, net (373 ) (93 ) 270 Income tax expense 12,221 10,793 8,215 Depreciation and amortization 10,007 9,376 7,841 EBITDA (1) 57,688 60,826 59,974 Other non-operating (income) expense (2) (558 ) - - Stock-based compensation 1,689 1,892 1,287 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 58,819 $ 62,718 $ 61,261 Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands) Net income $ 125,029 $ 111,598 Interest (income) expense, net (489 ) 3,370 Income tax expense 22,041 14,564 Depreciation and amortization 28,264 21,829 EBITDA (1) 174,845 151,361 Other non-operating (income) expense (2) (558 ) - Secondary offering related expenses 1,042 - Loss on debt extinguishment - 4,305 Stock-based compensation 5,257 3,384 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 180,586 $ 159,050 (1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non‑GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined above. Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. (2) Represents a non-cash adjustment for the revaluation of the liability related to the tax receivable agreement. Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information Depreciation and Amortization by Category (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands) Cost of product revenue $ 884 $ 762 $ 792 Cost of rental revenue 6,384 5,966 4,671 Cost of field service and other revenue 2,558 2,478 2,269 Selling, general and administrative expenses 181 170 109 Total depreciation and amortization $ 10,007 $ 9,376 $ 7,841 Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands) Cost of product revenue $ 2,411 $ 2,361 Cost of rental revenue 17,867 13,058 Cost of field service and other revenue 7,486 6,098 Selling, general and administrative expenses 500 312 Total depreciation and amortization $ 28,264 $ 21,829 Cactus, Inc. – Supplemental Information Estimated Market Share(1) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed 256 283 282 Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average 894 963 1,029 Market share (1) 28.6% 29.4% 27.4% (1) Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus defines as the number of active U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of mid month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products sold and the corresponding services it provides. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030006189/en/

