Cactus : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/17/2020 | 09:02am EDT

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2020 earnings release after market close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 1375824. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the end of the call.

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.


© Business Wire 2020
