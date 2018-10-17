Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cactus Inc    WHD

CACTUS INC (WHD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cactus : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 12:30am CEST

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2018 earnings release after market close on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (800) 374-0232. International parties may dial (509) 844-0150. The access code is 2287649. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the end of the call.

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing) and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates 15 service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and one service center in Eastern Australia.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CACTUS INC
12:30aCACTUS : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference ..
BU
09/04CACTUS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/24CACTUS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Mate..
AQ
08/02CACTUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/01CACTUS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/01CACTUS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/18CACTUS : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference..
BU
07/16CACTUS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/12CACTUS : Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
07/10CACTUS : declares public offering of 10,000,000 class A common stock shares
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Cactus (WHD) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference - Slideshow 
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
08/01Cactus EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
07/11Cactus prices public offering of common stock 
07/09Cactus plans 10M-share public offering 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 549 M
EBIT 2018 180 M
Net income 2018 121 M
Finance 2018 77,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,18
P/E ratio 2019 18,81
EV / Sales 2018 4,92x
EV / Sales 2019 4,06x
Capitalization 2 784 M
Chart CACTUS INC
Duration : Period :
Cactus Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACTUS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 40,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Bender President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce M. Rothstein Chairman
Joel A. Bender Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Director & SVP
Brian J. Small Chief Financial Officer
Alan George Semple Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACTUS INC0.00%2 784
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.63%82 120
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.97%34 844
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-3.00%33 916
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO17.10%16 036
TECHNIPFMC-3.93%13 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.