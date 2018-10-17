Cactus : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced
that it will issue its third quarter 2018 earnings release after market
close on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The Company will host a conference
call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday, November
1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com.
Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (800)
374-0232. International parties may dial (509) 844-0150. The access code
is 2287649. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least
10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.
An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the
Company’s website shortly after the end of the call.
About Cactus, Inc.
Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly
engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are
sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells
and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing)
and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides
field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the
installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure
control equipment. Cactus operates 15 service centers in the United
States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing
regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle
Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and one service center in Eastern
Australia.
