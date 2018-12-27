Cadence Bancorporation : to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced today that executive management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Monday, January 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET. The related press release will be issued before the market open on Monday, January 28, 2019.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration, and use the Elite Entry Number provided below.

Dial in (toll free): 1-888-317-6003 International dial in: 1-412-317-6061 Canada (toll free): 1-866-284-3684 Participant Elite Entry Number: 2919757

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the company's website: www.cadencebancorporation.com.

For those unable to participate in the live presentation, a replay will be available through February 11, 2019. To access the replay, please use the following numbers:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10127363 End Date: February 11, 2019

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a regional bank holding company with $11.8 billion in assets as of September 30, 2018. Through its affiliates, Cadence operates 66 locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, and provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,200 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially. Cadence Bank, N.A. and Linscomb & Williams are subsidiaries of Cadence Bancorporation.

