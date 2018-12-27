Cadence Bancorporation : to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced today that executive
management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and
full year 2018 results on Monday, January 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. CT /
1:00 p.m. ET. The related press release will be issued before the market
open on Monday, January 28, 2019.
To access the conference call, please dial one of the following
numbers approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the start time to allow
time for registration, and use the Elite Entry Number provided below.
|
Dial in (toll free):
|
|
|
1-888-317-6003
|
International dial in:
|
|
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Canada (toll free):
|
|
|
1-866-284-3684
|
|
|
|
|
Participant Elite Entry Number:
|
|
|
2919757
|
|
|
|
The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on
the home page of the company's website: www.cadencebancorporation.com.
For those unable to participate in the live presentation, a replay will
be available through February 11, 2019. To access the replay, please use
the following numbers:
|
US Toll Free:
|
|
|
|
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International Toll:
|
|
|
|
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Canada Toll Free:
|
|
|
|
|
1-855-669-9658
|
Replay Access Code:
|
|
|
|
|
10127363
|
End Date:
|
|
|
|
|
February 11, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Cadence Bancorporation
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is
a regional bank holding company with $11.8 billion in assets as of
September 30, 2018. Through its affiliates, Cadence operates 66
locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, and
provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and
consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial
solutions. Services and products include commercial and business
banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real
estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust
services, financial planning, retirement plan management, personal
insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity
lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge
online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and 55,000
ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,200 associates is committed to exceeding
customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially.
Cadence Bank, N.A. and Linscomb & Williams are subsidiaries of Cadence
Bancorporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005363/en/