Cadence Bank : Receives Investment Grade Rating from S&P Global Ratings

Cadence Bank today announced it has secured an investment grade credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization. This rating is in addition to the Kroll Bond Rating Agency’s investment grade ratings Cadence received in 2014.

S&P Global Ratings has rated Cadence Bank’s long-term issuer credit rating as ‘BBB-’, qualifying as investment grade, and its long-term issuer credit rating on Cadence Bancorporation as ‘BB+’. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

“The bank’s investment grade ratings are testament to the effectiveness of our growth strategy and our commitment to quality earnings,” said Paul B. Murphy, Jr., Chairman & CEO, Cadence Bancorporation. “Such ratings reflect the value we bring to our clients and the communities we serve. I credit our talented bankers, the strength of our culture and our many loyal customers as key to our success, and believe the acknowledgment will contribute to furthering client relationships within our markets.”

The independent third-party recognition is validation of Cadence Bank’s impressive performance trajectory, financial strength and stability, and sound business principles.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $17.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, and 98 branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Backed by 132 years of financial expertise, Cadence provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, personal and business insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,800 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially. Cadence Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE). For additional information, visit cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#525022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006003/en/