Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cadence Bancorp    CADE

CADENCE BANCORP

(CADE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadence Bank : Receives Investment Grade Rating from S&P Global Ratings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

Cadence Bank today announced it has secured an investment grade credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization. This rating is in addition to the Kroll Bond Rating Agency’s investment grade ratings Cadence received in 2014.

S&P Global Ratings has rated Cadence Bank’s long-term issuer credit rating as ‘BBB-’, qualifying as investment grade, and its long-term issuer credit rating on Cadence Bancorporation as ‘BB+’. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

“The bank’s investment grade ratings are testament to the effectiveness of our growth strategy and our commitment to quality earnings,” said Paul B. Murphy, Jr., Chairman & CEO, Cadence Bancorporation. “Such ratings reflect the value we bring to our clients and the communities we serve. I credit our talented bankers, the strength of our culture and our many loyal customers as key to our success, and believe the acknowledgment will contribute to furthering client relationships within our markets.”

The independent third-party recognition is validation of Cadence Bank’s impressive performance trajectory, financial strength and stability, and sound business principles.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $17.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, and 98 branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Backed by 132 years of financial expertise, Cadence provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, personal and business insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,800 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially. Cadence Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE). For additional information, visit cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#525022.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CADENCE BANCORP
03:45pCADENCE BANK : Receives Investment Grade Rating from S&P Global Ratings
BU
05/15CADENCE BANCORPORATION : Holds Annual Meeting, Announces Re-Election and Electio..
BU
05/13CADENCE BANCORPORATION : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/10CADENCE BANCORP : BANCORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
05/06CADENCE BANCORPORATION : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
05/03CADENCE BANCORPORATION : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/02CADENCE BANCORPORATION : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
04/30CADENCE BANCORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04/30CADENCE BANCORPORATION : to Host Investor Day at New York Stock Exchange
BU
04/29CADENCE BANCORP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 802 M
EBIT 2019 418 M
Net income 2019 289 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 8,79
P/E ratio 2020 7,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,00x
Capitalization 2 497 M
Chart CADENCE BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Cadence Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,7 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul B. Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel M. Tortorici President
Valerie C. Toalson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Robert King Steel Independent Director
J. Richard Fredericks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE BANCORP18.71%2 436
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.50%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.80%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.97%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.06%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About