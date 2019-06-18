Cadence Bank : Receives Investment Grade Rating from S&P Global Ratings

Cadence Bank today announced it has secured an investment grade credit
rating from S&P Global Ratings, a Nationally Recognized Statistical
Rating Organization. This rating is in addition to the Kroll Bond Rating
Agency’s investment grade ratings Cadence received in 2014.
S&P Global Ratings has rated Cadence Bank’s long-term issuer credit
rating as ‘BBB-’, qualifying as investment grade, and its long-term
issuer credit rating on Cadence Bancorporation as ‘BB+’. The outlook on
the ratings is stable.
“The bank’s investment grade ratings are testament to the effectiveness
of our growth strategy and our commitment to quality earnings,” said
Paul B. Murphy, Jr., Chairman & CEO, Cadence Bancorporation. “Such
ratings reflect the value we bring to our clients and the communities we
serve. I credit our talented bankers, the strength of our culture and
our many loyal customers as key to our success, and believe the
acknowledgment will contribute to furthering client relationships within
our markets.”
The independent third-party recognition is validation of Cadence Bank’s
impressive performance trajectory, financial strength and stability, and
sound business principles.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $17.4 billion
in assets as of March 31, 2019, and 98 branch locations in Alabama,
Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Backed by 132 years
of financial expertise, Cadence provides corporations, middle-market
companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of
innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products
include commercial and business banking, treasury management,
specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA
lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust
services, financial planning, retirement plan management, personal and
business insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home
equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to
leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines,
and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,800 associates is
committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients
succeed financially. Cadence Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of Cadence
Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE). For additional information, visit cadencebank.com.
Cadence Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#525022.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006003/en/