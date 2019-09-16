Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cadence Bancorp    CADE

CADENCE BANCORP

(CADE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cadence Bancorporation Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas captioned Miller v. Cadence Bancorporation et al., (Case No 4:19-cv-03492), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (“Cadence” or the “Company”) securities between July 23, 2018 and July 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 22, 2019, the Company disclosed that “higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million” negatively impacted its second quarter 2019 financial results.

On this news, shares of Cadence fell $3.75 per share, or over 19%, to close at $15.86 per share on July 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) that the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Cadence securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CADENCE BANCORP
04:11pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cadence..
BU
09/12Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Cad..
BU
09/05Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
08/09CADENCE BANCORP : BANCORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
08/06CADENCE BANCORPORATION : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Cadence Banco..
BU
07/30Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Cadence B..
BU
07/29INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
07/29CADENCE BANCORP : BANCORPORATION Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
07/26CADENCE BANCORPORATION : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 770 M
EBIT 2019 380 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 9,84x
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,99x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,96x
Capitalization 2 297 M
Chart CADENCE BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Cadence Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,65  $
Last Close Price 17,85  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul B. Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel M. Tortorici President
Valerie C. Toalson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Robert King Steel Independent Director
J. Richard Fredericks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE BANCORP6.38%2 297
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY23.16%384 377
BANK OF AMERICA22.44%280 831
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%272 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.16%215 547
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%201 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group