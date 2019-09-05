Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Cadence Bancorporation

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Cadence Bancorporation (“Cadence” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CADE). This investigation concerns whether Cadence has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2019, the Company disclosed that “higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million” negatively impacted its second quarter 2019 financial results. On this news, the price of Cadence share fell $3.75 per share, or over 19%, to close at $15.86 per share on July 22, 2019.

If you acquired Cadence securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

