CADENCE BANCORP

(CADE)
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Cadence Bancorporation

09/12/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Cadence Bancorporation (“Cadence” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CADE). This investigation concerns whether Cadence has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2019, the Company disclosed that “higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million” negatively impacted its second quarter 2019 financial results. On this news, the price of Cadence shares fell $3.75 per share, or 19.1%, to close at $15.86 per share on July 22, 2019.

If you acquired Cadence securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 770 M
EBIT 2019 380 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 9,78x
P/E ratio 2020 8,62x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,95x
Capitalization 2 285 M
