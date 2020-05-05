Log in
Cadence Bancorporation : Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a “W” Winning Company

05/05/2020 | 10:08am EDT

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) is pleased to announce that it has been named a 2020 Winning “W” company by the 2020 Women on Boards advocacy campaign for having women form at least 20% of its board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005098/en/

Cadence Bancorporation Board Members: Kathy Waller, Virginia Hepner and Precious Owodunni (Photo: Business Wire)

Cadence Bancorporation Board Members: Kathy Waller, Virginia Hepner and Precious Owodunni (Photo: Business Wire)

2020 Women on Boards mentioned Cadence as a “shining example of enlightened business leadership” as being a part of the 52% Russell 3000 index companies that are currently “W” companies, up from 43% the prior year.

Cadence’s board of directors consists of 10 members, three of them women including, Virginia A. Hepner, Precious W. Owodunni and Kathy N. Waller. All three board members are exceptional business leaders, with stellar professional backgrounds, and strong advocates for their communities.

“Embracing diversity and inclusion is a meaningful core value at Cadence, and is essential to our success,” said Paul B. Murphy, Jr., chairman and CEO of Cadence Bancorporation. “This important selection as a Winning “W” company by 2020 Women on Boards truly shines light on our mission of advancing women in the workplace. We are extremely thankful for this recognition and for the invaluable contributions of Virginia, Precious and Kathy.”

2020 Women on Boards is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward accelerating gender balance on corporate boards of directors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a regional financial holding company with $17.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019. Cadence operates 98 branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, and provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, personal and business insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,800 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially.


© Business Wire 2020
