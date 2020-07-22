MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Cadence Bancorporation CADE CADENCE BANCORPORATION (CADE) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 07/21 04:10:00 pm 8.34 USD +10.61% 06:32a CADENCE BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:28a CADENCE BANCORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU 06:15a CADENCE BANCORPORATION : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Cadence Bancorporation : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 07/22/2020 | 06:28am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (“Cadence”) today announced a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of ($56.1) million or ($0.45) per share, compared to net income of $48.3 million or $0.37 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and a net loss of ($399.3) million or ($3.15) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Adjusted net (loss) income(1), excluding non-routine income and expenses(2) (and the goodwill impairment charge for first quarter 2020), was ($56.9) million or ($0.45) per share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $51.3 million or $0.40 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and compared to $12.5 million or $0.10 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. “The challenge and uncertainty of the second quarter in many ways brought out the best in Cadence and I am proud of how our team operated and served our customers through it all. Our pre-provision results continue to showcase a key strength of our operations, highlighted by our increased net interest income and continued expense management. That noted, clearly the credit backdrop is very challenging, as our portfolio has been meaningfully impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic shutdown. This quarter, we again spent a great deal of time critically reviewing our portfolios to ensure we are fully reflecting the realities of the environment. While the trajectory of the pandemic and its impact on the economy remain uncertain, we are very confident that our risk management and robust capital position will allow Cadence to exit this crisis in a strong position,” stated Paul B. Murphy, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bancorporation. Second Quarter 2020 Highlights: Second quarter 2020 highlights (compared to the linked quarter where applicable) are as follows: Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) for the second quarter of 2020 remained consistent at $95.0 million, a decrease of $1.1 million or 1.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $2.0 million or 2.1% compared to the first quarter of 2020. As a percent of average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-prevision net revenue was 2.06%, 2.18%, and 2.11% for the second quarter of 2020, second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020, respectively.

for the second quarter of 2020 remained consistent at $95.0 million, a decrease of $1.1 million or 1.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $2.0 million or 2.1% compared to the first quarter of 2020. As a percent of average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-prevision net revenue was 2.06%, 2.18%, and 2.11% for the second quarter of 2020, second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020, respectively. We originated $1.0 billion of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) during the second quarter of 2020. These PPP loans are 100% federally guaranteed and were fully funded by core deposits.

Total deposits increased $1.6 billion as non-interest bearing deposits increased $1.3 billion to 32% of total deposits. At the same time, we aggressively managed funding costs, with total deposit costs at 0.46%, representing a decline of 50 basis points from prior quarter.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) remained notable at 3.51%, in spite of the impact of lower interest rates, lower yielding PPP loans and securities, and lower accretion income on acquired loans. The gain on our collar transaction and our deposit cost management continue to provide a strong foundation to our NIM.

Adjusted expenses (see Table 10) declined by $5.1 million and we realized an adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 47.9%, down from 49.9%.

of 47.9%, down from 49.9%. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter 2020 was $158.8 million compared to $83.4 million in the linked quarter reflecting degradation of economic forecasts, depressed energy markets and COVID-19 driven stress. As of June 30, 2020, our Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) was 2.71% of total loans, up from 1.83% at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, our ACL was 2.93% at June 30, 2020.

Capital remained very strong with our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio increasing to 11.7% and total risk weighted capital increasing to 14.3%, providing a robust capital base well-positioned for the current environment.

Annualized returns on average assets and tangible common equity for the second quarter of 2020 were (1.22%) and (10.56%), respectively, compared to 1.10% and 12.23%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019 and (9.08%) and 3.86%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted annualized returns on average assets(1) and adjusted tangible common equity(1) for the second quarter of 2020 were (1.24%) and (10.73%), respectively, compared to 1.17% and 12.96%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.28% and 3.62%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Balance Sheet: Total assets were $18.9 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.4 billion or 7.7% from June 30, 2019, and an increase of $1.6 billion or 9.4% from March 31, 2020 driven by the issuance of PPP loans and meaningful growth in deposits impacted by fiscal stimulus during the second quarter. Cash and Cash Equivalents at June 30, 2020 totaled $1.9 billion as compared to $0.8 billion at June 30, 2019 and compared to $0.6 billion at March 31, 2020. The $1.3 billion increase in the second quarter of 2020 resulted from the increase of $1.6 billion in deposits during this quarter. Loans at June 30, 2020 totaled $13.7 billion as compared to $13.6 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $71.2 million or 0.5%. Loans increased $306.9 million or 2.3% from $13.4 billion at March 31, 2020. The linked quarter increase included the origination of $1.0 billion in PPP loans, offset by approximately $693 million of net loan paydowns and payoffs. The declines were driven by reductions in the C&I segment, including paydowns of defensive draws taken in March, and strategic declines in the restaurant, energy and leveraged loan sectors as we work to reduce select exposures. Investment Securities at June 30, 2020 totaled $2.7 billion or 14.1% of total assets as compared to $1.7 billion or 9.6% of total assets at June 30, 2019, an increase of $976.6 million or 58.0%. Investment securities for the second quarter of 2020 increased $199.8 million from $2.5 billion, or 14.3% of total assets at March 31, 2020. The increase in securities from both the prior year and linked quarter is a result of substantial growth in deposits and lower loan originations outside of the PPP loans. Securities acquired during the second quarter include primarily investment grade municipal bonds and agency-backed mortgages. Goodwill at June 30, 2020 totaled $43.1 million, down from $483.2 million at June 30, 2019 and unchanged from March 31, 2020. As previously reported, the Company recorded a $443.7 million ($412.9 million, after-tax), non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter of 2020. The remaining goodwill at June 30, 2020 relates to our registered investment advisory subsidiary and trust division. Total Deposits at June 30, 2020 were $16.1 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion or 10.9% from both the June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 levels. Second quarter 2020 core deposits increased by 11.3% as a result of customers maintaining additional liquidity in the current environment and broader impacts of fiscal stimulus. Non-interest bearing deposits increased to $5.2 billion at June 30, 2020 or 32.5% of total deposits, up from $3.3 billion or 22.8% at June 30, 2019 and up from $4.0 billion or 27.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2020. Shareholders’ equity was $2.0 billion at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $380.6 million or 15.7% from June 30, 2019, and a decrease of $68.1 million or 3.2% from March 31, 2020. The linked quarter decrease included the quarterly net loss of $56.1 million, $6.3 million in cash dividends, and a decrease of $7.2 million in other comprehensive income which was largely driven by a decrease in the realized gain on the interest rate collar as amounts were recognized in interest income. The year over year decrease was impacted by the goodwill impairment in the first quarter of 2020. Tangible common shareholders’ equity(1) was $1.9 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $77.7 million or 4.2% from June 30, 2019 and a decrease of $62.6 million or 3.2% from March 31, 2020. The linked quarter decrease resulted from the same factors noted above. Total shareholders’ equity to total assets and tangible equity to tangible assets were 10.8% and 10.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2020 compared to 13.9% and 10.8% at June 30, 2019, and 12.3% and 11.5% at March 31, 2020, respectively.

Tangible book value per share (1) was $15.15 as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.94 or 6.6% from $14.21 as of June 30, 2019 and a decrease of $0.50 or 3.2% from $15.65 as of March 31, 2020.

was $15.15 as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.94 or 6.6% from $14.21 as of June 30, 2019 and a decrease of $0.50 or 3.2% from $15.65 as of March 31, 2020. Total outstanding shares at June 30, 2020 were 125.9 million. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.2% at June 30, 2020, and quarter end capital ratios remained robust and other than the leverage ratio, increased during the quarter due to lower risk weighted assets. 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019 Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.7% 11.4% 10.9% Tier 1 leverage capital 9.5% 10.1% 10.3% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.7% 11.4% 10.9% Total risk-based capital 14.3% 13.8% 12.9% Asset Quality: Credit quality metrics during the second quarter of 2020 reflected worsening economic factors as a result of COVID-19 and depressed energy prices, along with associated increased stress of certain borrowers, predominantly in the Restaurant and Energy categories. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 were $32.6 million or 0.94% annualized of average loans compared to $18.6 million or 0.54% annualized and $32.5 million or 0.99% annualized for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The current quarter charge-offs included $14.2 million in Energy, $13.4 million in General C&I and $4 million in Restaurant sectors.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $158.8 million as compared to $28.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $83.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. The current quarter’s provision was significantly impacted by an economic forecast that was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and depressed oil prices, as well as associated net credit migration within certain portfolios. Our calculation for the ACL used the baseline scenario provided by a nationally recognized service, as adjusted for qualitative and environmental factors.

The ACL was $370.9 million or 2.71% of total loans as of June 30, 2020, as compared to $115.3 million or 0.85% of total loans as of June 30, 2019, and $245.2 million or 1.83% of total loans as of March 31, 2020.

Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.19% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.16% at June 30, 2019 and 0.19% at March 31, 2020.

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due were 0.02% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.23% at June 30, 2019 and 0.01% at March 31, 2020.

NPL as a percent of total loans were 1.64% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.80% at June 30, 2019 and 1.19% at March 31, 2020. NPL totaled $224.4 million, $108.8 million and $159.7 million as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

The ACL to total nonperforming loans (“NPL”) was 165.3% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 106.1% as of June 30, 2019, and 153.6% as of March 31, 2020.

Total criticized loans (see Table 6) at June 30, 2020 were $1.0 billion or 7.37% of total loans as compared to $408.5 million or 3.00% at June 30, 2019 and $665.7 million or 4.97% at March 31, 2020. The linked quarter increase included net downgrades predominantly in Restaurant and Energy and to a lesser extent CRE credits, partially mitigated by net reductions in general C&I credits. Total Revenue: Total operating revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2020 was $184.7 million, down $7.8 million or 4.1% from the same period in 2019 and down $3.9 million or 2.1% from the linked quarter. Net interest income Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $154.7 million, a decrease of $6.1 million or 3.8% from the same period in 2019 and an increase of $1.2 million or 0.8% from the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter increase resulted primarily from the ability of our lower deposit costs and hedging income to more than offset the impact of declines in LIBOR on our loan portfolio. Loan interest income, excluding accretion and PPP loans, declined $23.8 million during the quarter, and was more than offset by $16.6 million in lower deposit interest expense and $9.8 million in additional hedge income. We aggressively lowered our interest rates on deposits resulting in a 52% reduction in costs of total deposits to 0.46% for the quarter compared to 0.96% for the linked quarter. Additionally, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits increased significantly to 32.5% from 27.3% in the prior quarter. Total interest-bearing liabilities declined by 61 basis points to 0.78% from 1.39% in the first quarter of 2020.

Hedge income and collar gain recognition for the second quarter of 2020 was $17.7 million as compared to $7.9 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Accretion on acquired loans totaled $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, adding 17 basis points to the NIM as compared to $9.8 million and 23 basis point for the first quarter of 2020.

Our NIM for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.51% as compared to 3.97% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.80% for the first quarter of 2020. PPP loans averaged $664 million in the second quarter at a yield of 2.38%, and along with cash in deposits associated with these loans, negatively impacted our second quarter NIM by 11 basis points. In addition to the impact of PPP loans, the second quarter 2020 NIM declined 8 basis points due to lower LIBOR and earning asset mix shifts, 6 basis points due to lower accretion, and 4 basis points due to excess liquidity as a result of fiscal stimulus and customer behavior. Specifically, the NIM change during the quarter included: Quarterly Change $ MM NIM 1Q 2020 Net Interest Income $ 153.8 3.80 % Loans (ex PPP & accretion) (23.8 ) -0.70 % Deposits 16.6 0.43 % Hedge Income 9.8 0.23 % Accretion (2.2 ) -0.06 % Securities (1.8 ) -0.05 % Cash (1.5 ) -0.04 % Borrowings 0.2 0.01 % NIM before PPP loans & cash* $ 151.1 3.62 % PPP Loans & associated cash 4.0 -0.11 % 2Q 2020 Net Interest Margin $ 155.1 3.51 % * Calculated by removing the quarterly average balance of PPP loans and income, as well as the quarterly average balance of cash associated with unused PPP funds. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $30.0 million, a decrease of $1.8 million or 5.6% from the same period of 2019 and a decrease of $5.1 million or 14.6% from the linked quarter. Adjusted noninterest income(1) for the second quarter of 2020 was $27.7 million, a decrease of $3.6 million or 11.5% from the second quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $4.4 million or 13.8% from the linked quarter. The linked quarter results reflected slowed business activity as a result of COVID-19, including decreases in credit related fees, service charges on deposits, and $1.8 million in net writedowns on alternative investments. These impacts were partially offset by increases in investment advisory revenue and mortgage banking income given the robust related markets.

Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was 16.2% as compared to 16.5% for the second quarter of 2019 and 18.6% for the linked quarter. Noninterest expense (excluding goodwill impairment charge for first quarter 2020) for the second quarter of 2020 was $88.6 million, a decrease of $11.9 million or 11.8% from the same period in 2019 and a decrease of $5.3 million or 5.7% from the linked quarter. Adjusted noninterest expense(2), which excludes the impact of non-routine items(2), was $87.4 million, down $8.6 million or 8.9% from the second quarter of 2019 and down $5.1 million or 5.6% from the first quarter of 2020. Cadence has consistently demonstrated the ability to effectively manage expense levels in various economic environments, evidenced with the expense and efficiency declines this quarter. The linked quarter decrease in noninterest expenses (excluding the goodwill impairment charge) resulted from: Decrease of $1.6 million in personnel costs driven by reductions in regular compensation and employment taxes;

$1.3 million less in merger related expenses;

Decrease of $3.6 million in other expenses including: $0.8 million in special asset expenses; $0.7 million in travel expenses; $0.5 million in ATM and debit card expenses; and $0.5 million in operational losses; and

Partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in FDIC insurance assessment. Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) for the second quarter of 2020 was 47.9%, improving from the linked quarter ratio of 49.9% with lower expenses and decreased from the prior year’s second quarter ratio of 50.0%. (1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table 10 “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) See Table 10 for a detail of non-routine income and expenses. Taxes: The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 10.6% compared to 7.7% for the linked quarter and 23.3% for the second quarter of 2019. Dividend: On July 21, 2020, the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share of outstanding common stock, representing an annualized dividend of $0.20 per share. Table 1 – Selected Financial Data As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Statement of Operations Data Interest income $ 177,175 $ 192,754 $ 207,620 $ 213,149 $ 217,124 Interest expense 22,461 39,286 46,709 52,962 56,337 Net interest income 154,714 153,468 160,911 160,187 160,787 Provision for credit losses 158,811 83,429 27,126 43,764 28,927 Net interest income after provision (4,097 ) 70,039 133,785 116,423 131,860 Noninterest income 29,950 35,069 33,898 34,642 31,722 Noninterest expense (1) 88,620 537,653 100,519 94,283 100,529 (Loss) income before income taxes (62,767 ) (432,545 ) 67,164 56,782 63,053 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,653 ) (33,234 ) 15,738 12,796 14,707 Net (loss) income $ (56,114 ) $ (399,311 ) $ 51,426 $ 43,986 $ 48,346 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 125,924,652 126,630,446 127,953,742 128,457,491 128,791,933 Diluted 125,924,652 126,630,446 128,003,089 128,515,274 129,035,553 (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (0.45 ) $ (3.15 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.37 Diluted (0.45 ) (3.15 ) 0.40 0.34 0.37 Period-End Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,899,369 $ 609,351 $ 988,764 $ 1,061,102 $ 766,259 Investment securities 2,661,433 2,461,644 2,368,592 1,705,325 1,684,847 Total loans, net of unearned income 13,699,097 13,392,191 12,983,655 13,637,042 13,627,934 Allowance for credit losses 370,901 245,246 119,643 127,773 115,345 Total assets 18,857,753 17,237,918 17,800,229 17,855,946 17,504,005 Total deposits 16,069,282 14,489,505 14,742,794 14,789,712 14,487,821 Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,220,109 3,959,721 3,833,704 3,602,861 3,296,652 Interest-bearing deposits 10,849,173 10,529,784 10,909,090 11,186,851 11,191,169 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 372,222 372,440 372,173 371,892 376,240 Total shareholders’ equity 2,045,480 2,113,543 2,460,846 2,475,944 2,426,072 Average Balance Sheet Data Investment securities $ 2,487,467 $ 2,397,275 $ 2,003,339 $ 1,650,902 $ 1,716,550 Total loans, net of unearned income 13,884,220 13,161,371 13,423,435 13,719,286 13,921,873 Allowance for credit losses 267,464 201,785 132,975 119,873 106,656 Total assets 18,500,600 17,694,018 17,843,383 17,621,163 17,653,511 Total deposits 15,774,787 14,574,614 14,749,327 14,539,420 14,645,110 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,587,673 3,658,612 3,648,874 3,456,807 3,281,383 Interest-bearing deposits 11,187,115 10,916,002 11,100,454 11,082,613 11,363,727 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 372,547 439,698 374,179 381,257 441,619 Total shareholders’ equity 2,118,796 2,446,810 2,471,398 2,447,189 2,331,855 (1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, includes the non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $443.7 million, $412.9 million after-tax. Table 1 (Continued) – Selected Financial Data As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Per Share Data: Book value $ 16.24 $ 16.79 $ 19.29 $ 19.32 $ 18.84 Tangible book value (1) 15.15 15.65 14.65 14.66 14.21 Cash dividends declared 0.050 0.175 0.175 0.175 0.175 Dividend payout ratio (11.11 )% (5.56 )% 43.75 % 51.47 % 47.30 % Performance Ratios: Return on average common equity (2) (10.65 )% (65.64 )% 8.26 % 7.13 % 8.32 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) (10.56 ) 3.86 11.82 10.43 12.23 Return on average assets (2) (1.22 ) (9.08 ) 1.14 0.99 1.10 Net interest margin (2) 3.51 3.80 3.89 3.94 3.97 Efficiency ratio (1) 47.99 285.17 51.60 48.39 52.22 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 47.93 49.88 50.91 48.07 49.97 Asset Quality Ratios: Total NPA to total loans, OREO, and other NPA 1.74 % 1.31 % 0.97 % 0.84 % 0.85 % Total nonperforming loans ("NPL") to total loans 1.64 1.19 0.92 0.79 0.80 Total ACL to total loans 2.71 1.83 0.92 0.94 0.85 ACL to total NPL 165.30 153.61 100.07 118.17 106.08 Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.94 0.99 1.04 0.91 0.54 Capital Ratios: Total shareholders’ equity to assets 10.8 % 12.3 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 13.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 10.2 11.5 10.9 10.9 10.8 Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.7 11.4 11.5 11.0 10.9 Tier 1 leverage capital (3) 9.5 10.1 10.3 10.3 10.3 Tier 1 risk-based capital (3) 11.7 11.4 11.5 11.0 10.9 Total risk-based capital (3) 14.3 13.8 13.7 13.1 12.9 (1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table 10 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimates. Table 2 – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 11,173,408 $ 125,922 4.53 % $ 10,044,825 $ 135,946 5.43 % ANCI portfolio 2,512,163 32,967 5.28 3,586,344 55,266 6.18 PCD portfolio (3) 198,649 3,965 8.03 290,704 10,799 14.90 Total loans 13,884,220 162,854 4.72 13,921,873 202,011 5.82 Investment securities Taxable 2,269,017 12,207 2.16 1,500,971 10,298 2.75 Tax-exempt (2) 218,450 1,948 3.59 215,579 2,061 3.83 Total investment securities 2,487,467 14,155 2.29 1,716,550 12,359 2.89 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,342,779 328 0.10 597,988 2,667 1.79 Other investments 77,337 247 1.28 67,124 520 3.11 Total interest-earning assets 17,791,803 177,584 4.01 16,303,535 217,557 5.35 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 176,716 111,337 Premises and equipment 127,413 128,067 Accrued interest and other assets 672,132 1,217,228 Allowance for credit losses (267,464 ) (106,656 ) Total assets $ 18,500,600 $ 17,653,511 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 8,368,151 $ 7,511 0.36 % $ 7,732,568 $ 30,195 1.57 % Savings deposits 291,874 179 0.25 251,270 245 0.39 Time deposits 2,527,090 10,451 1.66 3,379,889 20,298 2.41 Total interest-bearing deposits 11,187,115 18,141 0.65 11,363,727 50,738 1.79 Other borrowings 149,973 937 2.51 300,897 3,051 4.07 Subordinated debentures 222,574 3,383 6.11 140,722 2,548 7.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,559,662 22,461 0.78 11,805,346 56,337 1.91 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,587,673 3,281,383 Accrued interest and other liabilities 234,469 234,927 Total liabilities 16,381,804 15,321,656 Shareholders' equity 2,118,796 2,331,855 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,500,600 $ 17,653,511 Net interest income/net interest spread 155,123 3.23 % 161,220 3.45 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.51 % 3.97 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (409 ) (433 ) Net interest income $ 154,714 $ 160,787 _____________________ (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using an income tax rate of 21%. (3) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, these loans were referred to as ACI loans, but with the adoption of CECL they are referred to as PCD loans. Table 2 (Continued) – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 11,173,408 $ 125,922 4.53 % $ 10,213,846 $ 129,402 5.10 % ANCI portfolio 2,512,163 32,967 5.28 2,731,240 40,650 5.99 PCD portfolio (3) 198,649 3,965 8.03 216,285 5,082 9.45 Total loans 13,884,219 162,854 4.72 13,161,371 175,134 5.35 Investment securities Taxable 2,269,017 12,207 2.16 2,198,528 14,015 2.56 Tax-exempt (2) 218,450 1,948 3.59 198,747 1,807 3.66 Total investment securities 2,487,467 14,155 2.29 2,397,275 15,822 2.65 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,342,779 328 0.10 628,885 1,783 1.14 Other investments 77,337 247 1.28 80,173 394 1.98 Total interest-earning assets 17,791,802 177,584 4.01 16,267,704 193,133 4.77 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 176,716 250,804 Premises and equipment 127,413 127,812 Accrued interest and other assets 672,132 1,249,483 Allowance for credit losses (267,464 ) (201,785 ) Total assets $ 18,500,599 $ 17,694,018 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 8,368,151 $ 7,511 0.36 % $ 8,121,641 $ 21,667 1.07 % Savings deposits 291,874 179 0.25 272,444 317 0.47 Time deposits 2,527,090 10,451 1.66 2,521,917 12,744 2.03 Total interest-bearing deposits 11,187,115 18,141 0.65 10,916,002 34,728 1.28 Other borrowings 149,973 937 2.51 217,363 1,108 2.05 Subordinated debentures 222,574 3,383 6.11 222,335 3,450 6.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,559,662 22,461 0.78 11,355,700 39,286 1.39 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,587,673 3,658,612 Accrued interest and other liabilities 234,469 232,896 Total liabilities 16,381,804 15,247,208 Stockholders' equity 2,118,796 2,446,810 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,500,600 $ 17,694,018 Net interest income/net interest spread 155,123 3.23 % 153,847 3.38 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.51 % 3.80 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (409 ) (379 ) Net interest income $ 154,714 $ 153,468 _____________________ (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using an income tax rate of 21%. (3) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, these loans were referred to as ACI loans, but with the adoption of CECL they are referred to as PCD loans. Table 3 – Loan Interest Income Detail Year-To-Date For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Interest Income Detail Originated loans $ 255,324 $ 125,922 $ 129,402 $ 134,450 $ 136,333 $ 135,946 ANCI loans: interest income 59,205 26,264 32,940 37,637 43,133 49,095 ANCI loans: accretion 14,413 6,703 7,710 8,610 10,951 6,171 PCD loans: interest income (1) 6,150 3,111 3,039 3,839 3,406 2,781 PCD loans: accretion (1) 2,897 854 2,043 6,018 4,147 8,017 Total loan interest income $ 337,988 $ 162,854 $ 175,134 $ 190,554 $ 197,970 $ 202,011 Yields Originated loans 4.80 % 4.53 % 5.10 % 5.25 % 5.31 % 5.43 ANCI loans without discount accretion 4.54 4.20 4.85 4.95 5.23 5.49 ANCI loans discount accretion 1.11 1.08 1.14 1.13 1.33 0.69 PCD loans without discount accretion 5.96 6.30 5.65 6.20 5.23 3.84 PCD loans discount accretion 2.81 1.73 3.80 9.73 6.37 11.06 Total loan yield 5.03 % 4.72 % 5.35 % 5.63 % 5.72 % 5.82 (1) Prior quarter PCD amounts have been revised to be comparable to the current quarter presentation. Interest income for PCD loans represents contractual interest. Table 4 – Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) (1) For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 245,246 $ 119,643 $ 127,773 $ 115,345 $ 105,038 Cumulative effect of the adoption of CECL (2) — 75,850 — — — Charge-offs (33,452 ) (33,098 ) (35,432 ) (31,650 ) (18,981 ) Recoveries 901 613 176 314 361 Net charge-offs (32,551 ) (32,485 ) (35,256 ) (31,336 ) (18,620 ) Provision for loan losses 158,206 82,238 27,126 43,764 28,927 Balance at end of period $ 370,901 $ 245,246 $ 119,643 $ 127,773 $ 115,345 (1) This table represents the activity in the ACL for funded loans. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“CECL”), on January 1, 2020 and recorded this cumulative effect adjustment as a result of accounting change. Table 5 – ACL Activity by Segment For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands) Commercial and Industrial Commercial Real Estate Consumer Total Allowance for Credit Losses Reserve for Unfunded Commitments (1) Total As of March 31, 2020 $ 154,585 $ 53,418 $ 37,243 $ 245,246 $ 3,222 $ 248,468 Provision for credit losses 95,325 59,359 3,522 158,206 605 158,811 Charge-offs (32,816 ) (327 ) (309 ) (33,452 ) — (33,452 ) Recoveries 702 30 169 901 — 901 As of June 30, 2020 $ 217,796 $ 112,480 $ 40,625 $ 370,901 $ 3,827 $ 374,728 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands) Commercial and Industrial Commercial Real Estate Consumer Total Allowance for Credit Losses Reserve for Unfunded Commitments (1) Total As of December 31, 2019 $ 89,796 $ 15,319 $ 14,528 $ 119,643 $ 1,699 $ 121,342 Cumulative effect of the adoption of CECL 32,951 20,599 22,300 75,850 332 76,182 As of January 1, 2020 122,747 35,918 36,828 195,493 2,031 197,524 Provision for credit losses 159,008 77,158 4,278 240,444 1,796 242,240 Charge-offs (64,803 ) (806 ) (941 ) (66,550 ) — (66,550 ) Recoveries 844 210 460 1,514 — 1,514 As of June 30, 2020 $ 217,796 $ 112,480 $ 40,625 $ 370,901 $ 3,827 $ 374,728 (1) The reserve for unfunded commitments is recorded in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets Table 6 – Criticized Loans by Segment As of June 30, 2020 (Amortized cost in thousands) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Criticized Commercial and Industrial General C&I $ 45,512 $ 146,333 $ 10,237 $ 202,082 Energy 155,735 114,080 10,747 280,562 Restaurant 171,722 158,596 7,596 337,914 Healthcare 18,250 47,398 — 65,648 Total commercial and industrial 391,219 466,407 28,580 886,206 Commercial Real Estate Industrial, retail, and other 60,819 40,351 534 101,704 Multifamily 91 714 — 805 Office 346 1,005 — 1,351 Total commercial real estate 61,256 42,070 534 103,860 Consumer Residential — 19,172 — 19,172 Other — 39 — 39 Total consumer — 19,211 — 19,211 Total $ 452,475 $ 527,688 $ 29,114 $ 1,009,277 As of March 31, 2020 (Recorded investment in thousands) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Criticized Commercial and Industrial General C&I $ 64,326 $ 208,452 $ 7,130 $ 279,908 Energy sector 111,261 43,326 5,915 160,502 Restaurant industry 43,916 63,608 6,396 113,920 Healthcare 35,604 3,122 — 38,726 Total commercial and industrial 255,107 318,508 19,441 593,056 Commercial Real Estate Industrial, retail, and other 30,158 14,241 — 44,399 Multifamily 1,219 — — 1,219 Office 327 9,907 — 10,234 Total commercial real estate 31,704 24,148 — 55,852 Consumer Residential real estate — 16,760 — 16,760 Other — 8 — 8 Total consumer — 16,768 — 16,768 Total $ 286,811 $ 359,424 $ 19,441 $ 665,676 Table 7 – Nonperforming Assets As of June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Nonperforming loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 182,839 $ 136,712 $ 106,803 $ 92,643 $ 103,379 Commercial real estate 25,261 8,133 1,127 6,855 — Consumer 16,284 14,808 7,289 5,294 2,942 Small business (2) — — 4,337 3,334 2,434 Total nonperforming loans ("NPL") 224,384 159,653 119,556 108,126 108,755 Foreclosed OREO and other NPA 13,949 15,679 5,958 6,731 7,712 Total nonperforming assets $ 238,333 $ 175,332 $ 125,514 $ 114,857 $ 116,467 NPL as a percentage of total loans 1.64 % 1.19 % 0.92 % 0.79 % 0.80 % NPA as a percentage of loans plus OREO/other 1.74 % 1.31 % 0.97 % 0.84 % 0.85 % NPA as a percentage of total assets 1.26 % 0.99 % 0.71 % 0.64 % 0.67 % Total accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ 3,123 $ 1,999 $ 23,364 $ 24,487 $ 31,374 (1) Amounts are not comparable due to our adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Prior to this date, pools of individual ACI loans were excluded because they continued to earn interest income from the accretable yield at the pool level. With the adoption of CECL, the pools were discontinued, and performance is based on contractual terms for individual loans. Additionally, prior to January 1, 2020, the we used recorded investment in this table. With the adoption of CECL we now use amortized cost. (2) Upon the adoption of CECL, small business loans are included in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans. Table 8 – Noninterest Income For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Noninterest Income Investment advisory revenue $ 6,505 $ 5,605 $ 6,920 $ 6,532 $ 5,797 Trust services revenue 4,092 4,815 4,713 4,440 4,578 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,852 6,416 5,181 5,462 4,730 Credit-related fees 4,401 5,983 5,094 5,960 5,341 Bankcard fees 1,716 1,958 1,933 2,061 2,279 Payroll processing revenue 1,143 1,367 1,373 1,196 1,161 SBA income 1,335 1,908 2,153 2,216 1,415 Other service fees 1,528 1,912 1,701 1,700 1,907 Securities gains, net 2,286 2,994 317 775 938 Other 2,092 2,111 4,513 4,300 3,576 Total noninterest income $ 29,950 $ 35,069 $ 33,898 $ 34,642 $ 31,722 Table 9 – Noninterest Expenses For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 47,158 $ 48,807 $ 54,840 $ 51,904 $ 53,660 Premises and equipment 10,634 10,808 11,618 10,913 11,148 Merger related expenses — 1,282 925 1,010 4,562 Intangible asset amortization 5,472 5,592 5,876 6,025 5,888 Data processing 3,084 3,352 3,343 3,641 3,435 Software amortization 4,036 3,547 3,427 3,406 3,184 Consulting and professional fees 3,009 2,707 3,552 2,621 1,899 Loan related expenses 735 760 654 (921 ) 1,740 FDIC insurance 3,939 2,436 1,245 527 1,870 Communications 1,002 1,156 1,236 1,425 1,457 Advertising and public relations 920 1,464 1,764 1,368 1,104 Legal expenses 579 411 306 500 645 Other 8,052 11,636 11,732 11,864 9,938 Noninterest expenses excluding goodwill impairment charge 88,620 93,958 100,519 94,283 100,529 Goodwill impairment charge — 443,695 — — — Total noninterest expenses $ 88,620 $ 537,653 $ 100,519 $ 94,283 $ 100,529 Table 10 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Efficiency ratio Noninterest expenses (numerator) $ 88,620 $ 537,653 $ 100,519 $ 94,283 $ 100,529 Net interest income $ 154,714 $ 153,468 $ 160,911 $ 160,187 $ 160,787 Noninterest income 29,950 35,069 33,898 34,642 31,722 Operating revenue (denominator) $ 184,664 $ 188,537 $ 194,809 $ 194,829 $ 192,509 Efficiency ratio 47.99 % 285.17 % 51.60 % 48.39 % 52.22 % Adjusted efficiency ratio Noninterest expenses $ 88,620 $ 537,653 $ 100,519 $ 94,283 $ 100,529 Less: non-cash goodwill impairment charge — 443,695 — — — Less: merger related expenses — 1,282 925 1,010 4,562 Less: pension plan termination expense — — 1,225 — — Less: expenses related to COVID-19 pandemic 1,205 122 — — — Less: other non-routine expenses(1) — — — — — Adjusted noninterest expenses (numerator) $ 87,415 $ 92,554 $ 98,369 $ 93,273 $ 95,967 Net interest income $ 154,714 $ 153,468 $ 160,911 $ 160,187 $ 160,787 Noninterest income 29,950 35,069 33,898 34,642 31,722 Plus: revaluation of receivable from sale of insurance assets — — — — 2,000 Less: gain on sale of acquired loans — — 1,263 — 1,514 Less: securities gains, net 2,286 2,994 317 775 938 Adjusted noninterest income 27,664 32,075 32,318 33,867 31,270 Adjusted operating revenue (denominator) $ 182,378 $ 185,543 $ 193,229 $ 194,054 $ 192,057 Adjusted efficiency ratio 47.93 % 49.88 % 50.91 % 48.07 % 49.97 % Tangible common equity ratio Shareholders’ equity $ 2,045,480 $ 2,113,543 $ 2,460,846 $ 2,475,944 $ 2,426,072 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (137,318 ) (142,782 ) (590,949 ) (597,488 ) (595,605 ) Tangible common shareholders’ equity 1,908,162 1,970,761 1,869,897 1,878,456 1,830,467 Total assets 18,857,753 17,237,918 17,800,229 17,855,946 17,504,005 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (137,318 ) (142,782 ) (590,949 ) (597,488 ) (595,605 ) Tangible assets $ 18,720,435 $ 17,095,136 $ 17,209,280 $ 17,258,458 $ 16,908,400 Tangible common equity ratio 10.19 % 11.53 % 10.87 % 10.88 % 10.83 % Tangible book value per share Shareholders’ equity $ 2,045,480 $ 2,113,543 $ 2,460,846 $ 2,475,944 $ 2,426,072 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (137,318 ) (142,782 ) (590,949 ) (597,488 ) (595,605 ) Tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 1,908,162 $ 1,970,761 $ 1,869,897 $ 1,878,456 $ 1,830,467 Common shares outstanding 125,930,741 125,897,827 127,597,569 128,173,765 128,798,549 Tangible book value per share $ 15.15 $ 15.65 $ 14.65 $ 14.66 $ 14.21 Table 10 (Continued) – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Return on average tangible common equity Average common equity $ 2,118,796 $ 2,446,810 $ 2,471,398 $ 2,447,189 $ 2,331,855 Less: average intangible assets (140,847 ) (584,513 ) (595,439 ) (598,602 ) (597,772 ) Average tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 1,977,949 $ 1,862,297 $ 1,875,959 $ 1,848,587 $ 1,734,083 Net (loss) income $ (56,114 ) $ (399,311 ) $ 51,426 $ 43,986 $ 48,346 Plus: non-cash goodwill impairment charge, net of tax — 412,918 — — — Plus: intangible asset amortization, net of tax 4,174 4,261 4,477 4,620 4,515 Tangible net income $ (51,940 ) $ 17,868 $ 55,903 $ 48,606 $ 52,861 Return on average tangible common equity(1) (10.56 )% 3.86 % 11.82 % 10.43 % 12.23 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity Average tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 1,977,949 $ 1,862,297 $ 1,875,959 $ 1,848,587