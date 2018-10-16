Cadence Design : Accelerates Arm-Based Server Development by Automating Arm Pre-Silicon Bare Metal Compliance Testing

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) today announced that it is
collaborating with Arm to enable high-performance computing (HPC)
customers to execute bare metal pre-silicon verification compliance
tests through the Arm® Server Base System Architecture (SBSA)
Compliance Suite using the Palladium® Z1 Enterprise Emulation
Platform and Perspec™ System Verifier from the
Cadence® Verification Suite. Through the collaboration,
customers can now perform compliance testing on Arm-based server
systems-on-chip (SoCs) up to three months prior to Linux bring-up,
shortening time-to-silicon and reducing system integration risk.
For more information on the Cadence Verification Suite tools that enable
pre-silicon compliance testing via the Arm SBSA Compliance Suite, please
visit the Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform landing page at www.cadence.com/go/palladiumz1asr
and the Cadence Perspec System Verifier landing page at www.cadence.com/go/perspecasr.
The Arm SBSA Compliance Suite currently consists of 120 tests that can
be run on a bare metal testbench generated by the Perspec System
Verifier from a portable stimulus model of the design—offering
compliance testing and faster debugging without involving the previously
required Linux software stack. The reference example comes with a
verification plan (vPlan) for the Cadence vManager™
Metric-Driven Signoff Platform, and the tests complete in minutes on the
Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform. A version of the reference
example that is compatible with the Accellera Portable Test and Stimulus
Standard (PSS) v1.0 will be available later in the fourth quarter of
2018.
“The Arm SBSA Compliance Suite lets customers determine if an SoC is
compliant with server requirements ahead of silicon, providing
confidence that the design will function as intended,” said Drew Henry,
senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of
Business at Arm. “Through our continued collaboration with Cadence, we
are enabling our mutual customers to use the Cadence tools and our SBSA
Compliance Suite to create high-quality Arm-based server innovations
more quickly with reduced risk.”
“The complexity of thoroughly verifying hardware and hardware-dependent
bare-metal software has been growing for years, and pre-silicon
co-verification has become a must,” said Paul Cunningham, corporate vice
president and general manager of the System & Verification Group at
Cadence. “Through our close collaboration with Arm and with the
Palladium Z1 and Perspec technologies, we are making it easier for HPC
customers to achieve better predictability with accelerated SoC
delivery.”
To learn how tests from the Arm SBSA Compliance Suite can
be implemented in a pre-silicon verification environment using the
Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform and Perspec System
Verifier, please visit Cadence in Booth 733 at Arm TechCon, which is
being held October 16-18, 2018 at the San Jose Convention Center in San
Jose, CA.
The Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform and the Perspec System
Verifier are part of the broader Cadence Verification Suite. These tools
support the company’s System Design Enablement strategy, which enables
system and semiconductor companies to create complete, differentiated
end products more efficiently. The Verification Suite is comprised of
best-in-class JasperGold®, Xcelium™, Palladium Z1
and Protium™ S1 core engines, verification fabric
technologies and solutions that increase design quality and throughput,
fulfilling verification requirements for a wide variety of applications
and vertical segments.
About Cadence
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create
the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live,
work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used
by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System
Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated
products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud
datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market
segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best
Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
