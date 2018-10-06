Cadence Design : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) will hold its third quarter
2018 financial results webcast on Monday, October 22, 2018.
Participating on the webcast will be Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive
officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial
officer.
The webcast will begin Monday, October 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific
Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m.
Pacific Time on October 22, 2018 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday,
December 14, 2018, at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.
About Cadence
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create
the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live,
work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used
by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System
Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated
products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud
datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market
segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best
Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
