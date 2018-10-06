Cadence Design : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) will hold its third quarter 2018 financial results webcast on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Participating on the webcast will be Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Monday, October 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 22, 2018 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, December 14, 2018, at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

