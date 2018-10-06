Log in
Cadence Design : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast

10/06/2018

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) will hold its third quarter 2018 financial results webcast on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Participating on the webcast will be Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Monday, October 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 22, 2018 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, December 14, 2018, at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2018 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 082 M
EBIT 2018 558 M
Net income 2018 280 M
Finance 2018 278 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 43,76
P/E ratio 2019 37,52
EV / Sales 2018 5,76x
EV / Sales 2019 5,20x
Capitalization 12 280 M
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 52,5 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lip-Bu Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anirudh Devgan President
John B. Shoven Chairman
John Wall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS3.83%12 280
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.86%864 898
RED HAT6.55%22 699
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC88.20%21 938
SPLUNK INC35.06%16 404
CITRIX SYSTEMS23.27%14 716
