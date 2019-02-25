Cadence Design : CMP Process Optimizer Enables Toshiba Memory Corporation to Accelerate Delivery of Advanced 3D Flash Memory Devices

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that Toshiba
Memory Corporation has successfully used the Cadence® CMP
Process Optimizer, a model calibration and prediction tool that
accurately simulates multi-layer thickness and topography variability
for the entire layer stack, to accelerate the delivery of its advanced
3D flash memory devices. With the Cadence solution in place, Toshiba
Memory Corporation achieved 95.7 percent accuracy to silicon.
After conducting a thorough competitive evaluation, Toshiba Memory
Corporation adopted the Cadence CMP Process Optimizer for its
unparalleled feature set that addresses diverse layout topologies of
array-based memory designs. The Cadence CMP Process Optimizer is based
on a model-based approach versus a traditional, rules-based approach,
which enabled Toshiba Memory Corporation to better predict complex,
cumulative and long-range effects of chemical mechanical polishing (CMP)
effects and CMP yield-limiting hotspots. Also, the Cadence CMP Process
Optimizer allowed Toshiba Memory Corporation to perform simulations for
the entire design stacks—both the transistor and routing layers—leading
to improved accuracy. Toshiba Memory Corporation generated
high-precision CMP models with the Cadence CMP Process Optimizer’s
innovative capabilities. For more information on the Cadence CMP Process
Optimizer, please visit www.cadence.com/go/ccpo.
“Advanced process technologies bring added complexities to the design
process, and as a result, CMP effects have become more and more critical
for us, particularly for our leading 3D flash memory solutions,” said
Susumu Yoshikawa, technology executive, Memory Technology at Toshiba
Memory Corporation. “We’ve been particularly impressed by the Cadence
CMP Process Optimizer’s unparalleled capabilities, which enabled highly
accurate modeling and analysis that we expect to improve product yield
and accelerate the delivery of our flash devices.”
The Cadence CMP Process Optimizer offers feature-scale topography
prediction and advanced reverse etch-back for accurate modeling and is
part of the broader Cadence digital and signoff portfolio. From
synthesis through implementation and signoff, the Cadence integrated
full-flow digital and signoff tools provide a fast path to design
closure and better predictability. The digital and signoff full-flow
supports the company’s overall System Design Enablement strategy, which
enables system and semiconductor companies to create complete,
differentiated end products more efficiently.
