Cadence Design : Delivers Support for TSMC InFO_MS Advanced Packaging Technologies

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that its
digital tools and advanced IC packaging solutions support the new TSMC
InFO_MS (InFO with Memory on Substrate) packaging technology. Support
for this TSMC packaging technology enables mutual customers to create
new, complex chips using 3D stacking techniques to bring innovative new
products to market much faster than ever before.
For more information on the Cadence® solutions that support
the TSMC InFO_MS advanced packaging technology, visit www.cadence.com/go/infoms.
Cadence has made improvements to its existing InFO flow to support the
new InFO_MS packaging technology, providing a flexible suite of advanced
packaging solutions to customers designing chips of various sizes and
levels of complexity with memory integrated on InFO. The Cadence signoff
and packaging solutions incorporate several capabilities to advance the
adoption of TSMC’s InFO_MS packaging technology.
The Cadence tools in the flow include the Quantus™ Extraction
Solution, Voltus™-Sigrity™ Package Analysis
solution, Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution, Physical
Verification System (PVS), OrbitIO™ interconnect designer,
Cadence System-in-Package (SiP) Layout enhancements and Sigrity PowerSI®
technology, Sigrity PowerSI 3D-EM Extraction Option, Sigrity PowerDC™
technology, Sigrity XtractIM™ technology and Sigrity SystemSI™
technology.
“Cadence has continued to partner with TSMC to deliver new capabilities
in support of its advanced packaging technologies that allow customers
to deliver innovative designs more efficiently,” said Tom Beckley,
senior vice president and general manager, Custom IC & PCB Group at
Cadence. “The new InFO_MS solution can empower our mutual customers to
utilize the latest packaging techniques when creating complex designs,
and we are committed to enabling them to achieve their design objectives
using our tools, flows and methodologies.”
“The collaboration with Cadence on the InFO_MS design flow enriches our
established InFO, WoW and CoWoS chip integration solutions, giving
customers more flexibility to incorporate multiple die integration using
3D stacking techniques,” said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, Design
Infrastructure Marketing Division. “Our ongoing collaboration with
Cadence is enabling customers to use our packaging technologies
effectively so they can reduce design schedules and achieve aggressive
design goals.”
