Cadence Design : John Wall to Present at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference in San Francisco

0
02/21/2019 | 08:31pm EST

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS):

WHO:

John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS).

WHAT:

Mr. Wall will participate in a fireside chat in addition to hosting individual meetings with investors at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on February 27, 2019 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California.

WHEN:

Mr. Wall’s talk will be available live by webcast at 2:40 p.m. PST on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PST on Friday, March 15, 2019.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
