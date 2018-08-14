Cadence Design : Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform Enables GUC to Accelerate SoC Design

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that Global
Unichip Corporation (GUC) has adopted the Cadence® Palladium®
Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC)
design and drive innovation in the semiconductor industry. By combining
the Palladium Z1 emulation platform with Cadence Xcelium™
Parallel Logic Simulation, GUC engineers were able to apply more complex
SoC verification test scenarios with full debug visibility, accelerating
verification by up to 795 times.
For more information on the Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform,
please visit www.cadence.com/go/palladiumz1guc.
The Palladium Z1 emulation platform allowed GUC to improve
system-on-silicon verification and optimize hardware and software
integration earlier in the verification process, ensuring high
reliability. The compile capabilities included with the Palladium Z1
emulation platform also enabled GUC to achieve more predictable
turnaround times for full-chip emulation model builds. This helped GUC
engineers to debug quickly and explore design changes 20X faster, which
was not feasible with other design methodologies.
In addition to using the Palladium Z1 emulation platform and Xcelium
Parallel Logic Simulation, GUC also used other solutions in the Cadence
Verification Suite including Verification IP (VIP) and the JasperGold®
Formal Verification Platform. The broader Cadence Verification Suite
provided GUC with automation, debug, tracking, management and
measurement of verification tasks across verification flows and engines,
which improved productivity and team collaboration. The Palladium Z1
emulation platform enabled congruency with the adjacent verification
suite engines, allowing GUC to significantly optimize overall
verification productivity, which ultimately led to improved product
quality.
“A high-performance ASIC verification solution is vital for driving our
product innovations and business, and we need to continually strive to
improve our overall product quality,” said Dr. Ken Chen, president at
Global Unichip Corporation. “After comparing alternative solutions in
the market, we selected Cadence’s Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation
Platform for its effectiveness in ASIC verification productivity and
use-model versatility. Adopting the Palladium Z1 emulation platform in
conjunction with Xcelium Parallel Logic Simulation and the broader
Cadence Verification Suite has enabled us to deliver flexible ASIC
services that elevate our visionary IC customers to the next level of
leadership in their respective markets.”
The Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform is part of the Cadence
Verification Suite. It supports the company’s System Design Enablement
strategy, which enables system and semiconductor companies to create
complete, differentiated end products more efficiently. The Verification
Suite is comprised of best-in-class JasperGold, Xcelium, Palladium Z1
and Protium™ S1 core engines, verification fabric
technologies and solutions that increase design quality and throughput,
fulfilling verification requirements for a wide variety of applications
and vertical segments.
