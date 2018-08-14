Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cadence Design Systems    CDNS

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS (CDNS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cadence Design : Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform Enables GUC to Accelerate SoC Design

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 03:01am CEST

GUC performs complex SoC verification tests up to 795X faster

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that Global Unichip Corporation (GUC) has adopted the Cadence® Palladium® Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) design and drive innovation in the semiconductor industry. By combining the Palladium Z1 emulation platform with Cadence Xcelium Parallel Logic Simulation, GUC engineers were able to apply more complex SoC verification test scenarios with full debug visibility, accelerating verification by up to 795 times.

For more information on the Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform, please visit www.cadence.com/go/palladiumz1guc.

The Palladium Z1 emulation platform allowed GUC to improve system-on-silicon verification and optimize hardware and software integration earlier in the verification process, ensuring high reliability. The compile capabilities included with the Palladium Z1 emulation platform also enabled GUC to achieve more predictable turnaround times for full-chip emulation model builds. This helped GUC engineers to debug quickly and explore design changes 20X faster, which was not feasible with other design methodologies.

In addition to using the Palladium Z1 emulation platform and Xcelium Parallel Logic Simulation, GUC also used other solutions in the Cadence Verification Suite including Verification IP (VIP) and the JasperGold® Formal Verification Platform. The broader Cadence Verification Suite provided GUC with automation, debug, tracking, management and measurement of verification tasks across verification flows and engines, which improved productivity and team collaboration. The Palladium Z1 emulation platform enabled congruency with the adjacent verification suite engines, allowing GUC to significantly optimize overall verification productivity, which ultimately led to improved product quality.

“A high-performance ASIC verification solution is vital for driving our product innovations and business, and we need to continually strive to improve our overall product quality,” said Dr. Ken Chen, president at Global Unichip Corporation. “After comparing alternative solutions in the market, we selected Cadence’s Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform for its effectiveness in ASIC verification productivity and use-model versatility. Adopting the Palladium Z1 emulation platform in conjunction with Xcelium Parallel Logic Simulation and the broader Cadence Verification Suite has enabled us to deliver flexible ASIC services that elevate our visionary IC customers to the next level of leadership in their respective markets.”

The Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform is part of the Cadence Verification Suite. It supports the company’s System Design Enablement strategy, which enables system and semiconductor companies to create complete, differentiated end products more efficiently. The Verification Suite is comprised of best-in-class JasperGold, Xcelium, Palladium Z1 and Protium S1 core engines, verification fabric technologies and solutions that increase design quality and throughput, fulfilling verification requirements for a wide variety of applications and vertical segments.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2018 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
03:01aCADENCE DESIGN : Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform Enables GUC to Accel..
BU
08/08CADENCE DESIGN : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in New Hampshire (Aug. 8)
AQ
08/06CADENCE DESIGN : Michelle Quejado to Present at KeyBanc Conference
BU
08/02CADENCE DESIGN : James Haddad to Present at Oppenheimer Conference
BU
07/30Free Research Report as Cadence’s Revenues Jumped 8%; Non-GAAP EPS Surged 32%
AC
07/24CADENCE DESIGN : Accelerate PCB design cycles with integrated 3D design and 3D a..
AQ
07/24CADENCE DESIGN : Selected for DARPA ERI Machine Learning Contract to Accelerate ..
BU
07/23CADENCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23CADENCE DESIGN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/23CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Presents At Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology,.. 
07/30BY THE NUMBERS : Best Stocks In Internet And Software 
07/24Needham raises Cadence Design Systems target after earnings 
07/24Global Bond Prices Under Pressure From Central Bank Chatter (Wall Street Brea.. 
07/24WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Global Bond Prices Under Pressure From Central Bank Chat.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 082 M
EBIT 2018 558 M
Net income 2018 280 M
Finance 2018 278 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 45,56
P/E ratio 2019 39,06
EV / Sales 2018 6,02x
EV / Sales 2019 5,44x
Capitalization 12 820 M
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 52,5 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lip-Bu Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anirudh Devgan President
John B. Shoven Chairman
John Wall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS8.46%12 820
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.43%842 616
RED HAT20.55%25 670
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC71.51%18 326
SPLUNK INC27.70%15 277
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.63%15 083
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.